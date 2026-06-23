A Brazilian woman has sparked widespread online outrage after appearing in a video that appears to show her attempting a bungee-style jump at a bridge which social media users have linked to the site where a 21-year-old tourist died just days earlier in a fatal extreme-sports incident.

The footage, shared on X by Matt Wallace and dated 22 June 2026, appears to show an unidentified woman attempting a stunt at an abandoned bridge in Limeira, Brazil, allegedly the same location where Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas lost her life on 13 June during a rope-jumping activity that authorities say went fatally wrong.

Claims circulating on social media suggest the video was filmed at or near the same bridge shortly after the tragedy, although this has not been independently verified and the exact timing, location and circumstances remain unclear.

In an X post shared by Matt Wallace, a video clip shows an unidentified woman attempting a bungee jump stunt, allegedly at or near the same location where Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died.

A woman in Brazil is facing backlash for trying to go viral by bungee jumping off the same bridge as the June 13th tragedy



You can see what they did with the spot 😳



3 more bungee instructors have also been arrested after authorities found evidence it may have been intentional pic.twitter.com/GTUEHFOU8g — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 22, 2026

It was on 13 June when the 21-year-old tragically died after two rope-jumping instructors reportedly threw de Freitas from an abandoned bridge in the municipality of Limeira without proper safety equipment. The site is known to be frequented by tourists engaging in extreme sports, BBC News reported.

Viral Post and Timeline Context

The video shared by Matt Wallace on 22 June 2026 appears online nearly a week after the fatal incident reported on 13 June, although the exact timing of when the footage was recorded remains unconfirmed.

In the caption of Wallace's post, it was stated that three bungee instructors were also arrested for their part in the stunt. However, this relates to the earlier rope-jumping incident investigation, and the exact connection between that case and the viral video has not been independently established.

In response to his post, Wallace also shared another video showing the same woman laughing, while criticising her for having no shame whatsoever.

She posted this video as well laughing and giggling!



Some people have no shame whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/C9zRfnxZvR — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 22, 2026

Online Reactions

Regardless of whether the video was recorded before or after the tragedy, the unidentified woman shown in the footage has drawn mixed reactions online.

One X user who goes by the handle @CaptAisha criticised the stunt, questioning how anyone could attempt such behaviour so close to a site linked to a fatal incident.

'This obsession with going viral is getting out of control. Using a place tied to a tragedy for attention is absolutely pathetic and shameful,' Aisha Ali posted in response.

This obsession with going viral is getting out of control. Using a place tied to a tragedy for attention is absolutely pathetic and shameful. 😡💔 — Aisha Ali (@CaptAisha) June 22, 2026

The same sentiment was shared by another respondent, @CreepyFootages, who suggested that some people overlook consequences in pursuit of attention and views.

Same bridge, different day. Some people really have no shame for views — magic girl (@Creepyfootages) June 22, 2026

'Same bridge, different day. Some people really have no shame for views,' she quipped.

Bungee Jumping and Rope Jumping: The Difference

It should be clarified that bungee jumping and rope jumping are categorically different.

Rope jumping, the extreme sport that led to the death of Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, uses a different type of cord that results in a different motion during the fall. On the other hand, bungee jumping uses elastic rubber cords that create a vertical, bouncing effect, whereas rope jumping uses low-stretch climbing ropes that convert the fall into a horizontal, pendulum-like swing.

The earlier fatal incident occurred at an abandoned bridge in Limeira known locally as 'Skeleton Bridge,' which has been used informally for extreme sports activities despite its disused status.

According to police investigator Andrea Levy, the instructors involved in the fatal jump acknowledged that de Freitas was not connected to any safety rope. All three instructors could reportedly face manslaughter charges, according to a report from The Guardian.

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'They do not remember whether they forgot to attach the ropes, or who was supposed to check, or who failed to verify. But the fact is the ropes were not attached to her,' Levy said in a statement to journalists.

Investigation Context and Location Background

The bridge, better known as 'Skeleton Bridge,' has been abandoned for years and falls under the jurisdiction of Brazil's Secretariat of Federal Assets. Local authorities in Limeira have previously raised concerns about oversight and safety management of the structure, given its informal use for extreme sports activities.

The City Hall of Limeira has also indicated plans to pursue action against federal authorities over responsibility for the site, stating that administrative measures had been taken and warnings issued regarding its condition.