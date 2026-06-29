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Police authorities in Jalisco state, Mexico, have launched a formal investigation into the activities of an unidentified vigilante who has become known as the Mexican Batman. The man, or possibly group, is accused of chasing down and duct-taping suspected motorbike thieves to lampposts in the municipality of Lagos de Moreno.

At least five such incidents have been documented over the past 10 days. Officers are treating those found bound as victims of assault and are actively seeking those responsible for the restraints and any associated injuries. The episodes have sparked debate about crime and law enforcement in the region.

Details Of The Vigilante Actions

According to reports, the vigilante has been active at night, targeting individuals suspected of stealing motorbikes. The suspects were subdued and then secured to lampposts or street poles using industrial-strength duct tape wrapped around their arms, torsos and sometimes their mouths to prevent them calling out.

In each case the word 'ratero' was written prominently on their foreheads using a marker pen. Additional markings, including drawn-on moustaches and cat whiskers, were applied to the faces of some of the men.

Stolen motorbikes belonging to the victims were left at the scene for their rightful owners to reclaim. In one documented instance, a large pink sign was placed above the bound individual outlining the specific allegations made against him. Several of those affected were discovered with visible injuries, including bruising and blood, suggesting they had been physically confronted before being taped in place.

Police Launch Formal Investigation

State Security Secretary Juan Pablo Hernández said 'a total of five cases have been reported'. Police have identified two vehicles that may have been used in connection with the incidents, although no individuals have been arrested or named as suspects so far.

Jalisco prosecutor Salvador González de los Santos emphasised that the men found taped to the lampposts are 'at this moment victims'. The prosecutor's office has warned that taking justice into one's own hands bypasses due process.

All five were cut free by responding officers and received medical treatment for their injuries. Authorities have also begun investigating the original allegations of motorbike theft against those who were restrained. The focus of the police operation remains on locating the vigilante or vigilantes and establishing whether the actions were carried out by one person or a coordinated group.

Public Reaction Spreads Online

Photographs and videos of the taped suspects quickly spread across social media platforms, leading many users to refer to the unknown figure as the Batman of Lagos de Moreno or simply the Mexican Batman.

The events have resonated with some residents who have voiced concerns about levels of street crime in the region. At the same time, the approach taken has drawn comment on the potential dangers of individuals bypassing established legal procedures. Officials continue to highlight that such actions undermine the rule of law and that members of the public should report suspected crimes to the proper authorities rather than intervening directly.

The investigation into the vigilante remains active, with police appealing for any witnesses or additional information that could assist in identifying those involved. No further similar incidents have been recorded in the days since the initial reports emerged, though enquiries into both the theft allegations and the assaults continue in parallel.