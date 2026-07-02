The arrest of the rooftopper couple, who allegedly got engaged on top of the Empire State Building, raised pressing questions regarding the famous building's security.

Police have identified the couple as Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, of Russia. The two scaled the 1,454-foot spire before unfurling a peace banner and becoming engaged at the antennae.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told a news channel that the stunt put the building owners, as well as both city and police officials, in a tough spot.

He added, 'They are going to have to do whatever they can to see that these people are prosecuted for any appropriate charges because they cannot take the chance that others will see this and decide to also try it.'

Security Breach Under Investigation

Investigators are still working to exactly determine how the pair ascended the building's antennae, considering the higher floors' tighter security. It remains unclear how they gained access to the restricted zone, but investigators are now focused on what may have been a significant security lapse at one of the world's most recognisable skyscrapers.

The building's 102nd level is the last accessible floor to the public. Law enforcement sources say that the pair entered through a maintenance entrance on the 103rd floor.

John Cleary, former CBS News New York chief broadcast engineer, stated, 'That hatch is generally locked. And then, once you get inside, it's called the JJ level, and that's the level right before there's another hatch that you need a card to open. And I don't know how they got through that one, either.'

What Witnesses Are Saying

Julie Morris, a tourist visiting the Empire State Building, stated in an interview, 'I just assumed that they were allowed up there,' after seeing the couple open a mesh gate leading to the top of the tower.

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When asked if she saw the security guard chase after the couple, she responded, 'No, because they didn't know that they'd gone up.'

Another tourist, Martin Mulgrew, was on the observation deck with his family when he witnessed the stunt.

He told reporters, 'We're looking up, enjoying the view again, and they're waving down, just standing there, peering over.'

He then added, 'Then coming down to your arrest? They must've really been in love.'

Meanwhile, Jessica Kaplan, a worker inside the Empire State Building, expresses safety and security concerns after the incident, stating, 'Of course, security is amazing, but it's a big concern as someone who works here.'

The Russian Daredevils

The Russian couple is known internationally for 'rooftopping' skyscrapers without safety equipment. In 2024, the couple was the subject of the Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which showed their relationship and history of illegally scaling skyscrapers around the world.

It also seems that Angela's acrobatics run in her family, as a reporter got in contact with her father, Dmitriy Nikolau, a Russian circus artist. When asked about his daughter's arrest, he simply stated, 'Why ​should I be worried? I climb up roofs myself.'

From Viral Romance to Criminal Case

The two now face multiple charges, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Despite the arrests, the central question remains unanswered: how two experienced rooftoppers managed to reach one of New York City's most heavily secured landmarks.