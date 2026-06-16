A resurfaced video has sparked fresh outrage online by showing one of the instructors charged in the deadly bungee jumping accident in Brazil leaping from a bridge while carrying a young child.

The footage, originally posted in 2023 by Brazilian adventure sports instructor Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, went viral days after 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died during a rope jump at the same site on 13 June.

Critics have pointed to the video as evidence of a culture of recklessness surrounding the operation now under criminal investigation.

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Resurfaced Video Draws Fury After Fatal Jump

The clip shows Egoroff, 32, standing on the edge of Ponte do Esqueleto ('Skeleton Bridge') in Limeira, São Paulo state, while holding a young boy. With a rope in one hand and the child clinging to his shoulders, he jumps from the abandoned railway bridge.

The footage was originally shared on Egoroff's social media accounts as part of his promotion of adventure activities at the site. Following Maria Eduarda's death, however, the video resurfaced and triggered widespread criticism.

Social media users described the stunt as 'total irresponsibility,' while others questioned whether proper safety measures had been in place for the child. Additional videos linked to Egoroff reportedly show him performing high-risk jumps and balancing on narrow ledges at the same location.

The bridge, long known as an unofficial extreme sports spot, has become the focus of growing scrutiny over safety standards and oversight.

Three Instructors Charged After Student's Death

The renewed attention comes as Egoroff and fellow instructors Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, face homicide charges following the death of Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas.

Authorities allege the three men launched the 21-year-old physical education student from the bridge without attaching the safety rope that was supposed to stop her fall. Viral footage from the scene appeared to show the cord still lying on the platform after she plunged approximately 40 metres (130 feet) to the ground.

Police have charged the trio with homicide with dolus eventualis, a Brazilian legal concept used when someone proceeds with an action despite being aware of the risk of death.

Investigators said the instructors claimed they had experienced a 'blackout' and could not remember who was responsible for securing the rope. According to police, the group also admitted there were no clearly assigned safety roles before the jump.

Two of the instructors reportedly fled the scene after realising what had happened but were later located with the assistance of a police helicopter.

Death Raises Questions About Safety Culture

Maria Eduarda had reportedly paid for the jump and requested a 'Superman' pose before being launched from the bridge. Her fiancé witnessed the incident and reportedly collapsed in shock.

The resurfaced child-jump video has intensified criticism of the operation, with many observers arguing it reflects a broader pattern of risk-taking for social media content and commercial promotion.

While defence attorneys have emphasised that the instructors had years of experience and no previous fatalities, public attention has increasingly shifted toward whether safety protocols were ever adequate at the unlicensed site.

As the criminal investigation continues, the viral footage has become a focal point in the debate over accountability, extreme sports oversight, and the dangers of prioritising spectacle over safety.