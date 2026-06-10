Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is reportedly pushing for a blockbuster reunion with Klay Thompson, reigniting talk of a potential return for one of the NBA's most iconic duos.

According to multiple reports, Curry would welcome the opportunity to bring Thompson back to the Bay Area and is said to have expressed that he would tell his former teammate, 'We want you back,' if a deal became possible.

The development has intensified NBA trade rumours and placed the spotlight firmly on both the Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.

Stephen Curry Opens Door to Klay Thompson Reunion

Curry's reported stance has triggered widespread discussion across the league, particularly given the historical success of the 'Splash Brothers' partnership. The duo defined an era of Warriors dominance, winning multiple championships and establishing themselves as one of the most effective backcourts in NBA history.

Sources cited in US media suggest Curry would not hesitate to initiate contact with Thompson should a trade pathway open. While no formal negotiations have been confirmed, the reported sentiment from the Warriors' leader has added momentum to speculation surrounding Thompson's future in Dallas.

Proposed Warriors-Mavericks Trade Scenario Emerges

Read more Steph Curry Trade Realistically Feasible As Warriors Prepare For End of Dynasty Steph Curry Trade Realistically Feasible As Warriors Prepare For End of Dynasty

Trade discussions circulating in reports outline a potential framework that would see Thompson return to Golden State on an expiring contract. In this scenario, the Warriors would receive Klay Thompson, valued at approximately $17.46 million (roughly £13 million), while the Dallas Mavericks would acquire Gary Payton II, De'Anthony Melton, and a 2028 first-round pick that is top-10 protected.

The proposed structure reflects two contrasting priorities. For Golden State, the focus would be on restoring perimeter shooting and veteran familiarity. For Dallas, the return would be centred on defensive depth, rotational balance, and future draft flexibility.

While the deal remains speculative, it has gained traction due to Thompson's uncertain long-term fit with the Mavericks' roster direction.

Klay Thompson's Role in Dallas Under Scrutiny

Thompson's time in Dallas has been closely examined following his departure from Golden State in 2024. Although he remains a respected three-point shooter, with a reported 3-point field goal efficiency of around 38%, his overall consistency has come under scrutiny.

His defensive impact and on-ball contributions have reportedly declined compared to his peak years with the Warriors. A particularly difficult performance in a Play-In game against the Sacramento Kings, where he failed to score efficiently, has been widely referenced in discussions about his current form.

Analysts have suggested that while Thompson still provides spacing, his role in Dallas has not fully matched expectations within the Mavericks' competitive timeline.

Warriors Weigh Shooting Needs and Championship Window

Golden State's interest in a reunion is also linked to ongoing concerns about perimeter shooting consistency. The team's three-point efficiency has reportedly fallen below franchise standards in recent seasons, creating pressure to reinforce long-range scoring.

Thompson's familiarity with the system, combined with his catch-and-shoot ability, is viewed internally as a potential solution to spacing issues around Curry and Draymond Green. However, any move would require careful balancing of roster depth and long-term planning.

Reports also indicate the Warriors have explored various roster configurations, including discussions around younger assets, though no decisions have been confirmed.

League-Wide Attention on Potential Splash Brothers Reunion

The prospect of Curry and Thompson reuniting has generated significant attention across the NBA, given their shared history and championship pedigree. The idea of restoring one of the league's most successful partnerships has added emotional weight to what remains an unconfirmed trade scenario.

While discussions remain at the level of speculation, the combination of Curry's reported interest and Thompson's uncertain role in Dallas ensures the rumour continues to circulate prominently within NBA trade conversations.