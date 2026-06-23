Olivia Rodrigo's feminist brand is under attack from her own fanbase after the 23-year-old chart-topper sat for a chummy interview with YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano, the same reviewer who gave Halsey's chemotherapy-era album a 'decent 1' out of 10 and apologised last year over resurfaced clips of him using racial slurs.

Stan Twitter is now calling Rodrigo a 'fake activist,' accusing her of platforming a critic of female pop artists, as Halsey's fans were demanding accountability. The discourse peaked on Sunday, 21 June, with Rodrigo's new album 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love' sitting atop the Billboard 200.

The Halsey Trigger That Sparked the Pile-On

Fantano's sit-down with Rodrigo went live last week, just as anger over his 2024 takedown of Halsey's 'The Great Impersonator' resurfaced on X. Halsey wrote and recorded the album while undergoing chemotherapy for systemic lupus and a T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, details she has confirmed publicly. Fantano scored the project a 'decent 1,' calling it the 'worst case of "main character syndrome''' on a pop album in 2024.

Fantano quote-tweeted a defender Sunday with the jab, 'if they're more into the review than the album.'

if they’re more into the review than the album 🤭 https://t.co/T0khBcyoiq — NO CONTEXT anthony fantano (@theneedledrop) June 21, 2026

Halsey responded the same day, calling Fantano a 'raised-by-4chan edgelord bully' and saying his framing 'validated' the fear that women hide medical pain to avoid being dismissed.

Who cares he gave a bad review? I care that a pay for clicks reaction YouTuber can facade as a pro critic and say it’s “main character syndrome” for an artist to lament her medical suffering on an album (surprise!) about her own life. He’s a raised-by-4chan edgelord bully. Yuck. — halsey (@halsey) June 22, 2026

Why Critics Say Rodrigo Knew Better

The case against Rodrigo is timing. Her new record opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 485,000 equivalent album units, the biggest solo debut of 2026, according to Luminate data released on 21 June. She did not need Fantano's audience to move records.

What she did during the interview, fans argue, was give him cover. Rodrigo engaged warmly on camera and agreed with several of his musical opinions, a contrast to the discourse around his treatment of Halsey. Fantano scored Rodrigo's album an '8' the same week he gave Skrillex's latest record a '3.'

A Critic With a Documented Past

Rodrigo's defenders frame the appearance as standard press. Detractors point to Fantano's August 2025 apology video, in which he addressed resurfaced footage from his old side channel 'thatistheplan' that showed him saying the N-word and the F-slur. Fantano confirmed the clip was real, said he had 'lax views' about quoting slurs early in his YouTube career and stated, 'I am, in fact, sorry about this.' He also acknowledged that some viewers considered him 'a racist, bigoted person', a label he denied.

He has since said he avoids platforming creators like DJ Akademiks. Critics now ask why Rodrigo did not extend the same logic to him.

Taking accountability: pic.twitter.com/EaKFDHdfOL — NO CONTEXT anthony fantano (@theneedledrop) August 1, 2025

The Feminist Branding Problem

Rodrigo built her career on being a voice for teenage girls. Her Fund 4 Good initiative, launched with the Guts tour in 2024, partnered with the National Network of Abortion Funds in the US and channelled more than $2 million (£1.5 million) to gender-equity and reproductive-rights groups. Planned Parenthood handed her its 2025 Catalyst of Change award.

That public record is exactly why the Fantano appearance lands harder for her than it would for a rapper or rock band. Fans who buy concert tickets in part because of her values are reading the interview as a values test, and many believe she failed it.

Rodrigo has not commented. Halsey signed off with, 'good luck to this man.' The question is whether her silence reads as professional distance or as confirmation that her feminism is a brand strategy rather than a stance.