Lizzo's insistence that 'B-TCH' is some of her best work has collided with a very different verdict from listeners, who have zeroed in on the album's weak sales, missed chart debut and what many describe as a messy, cheaply produced release.

Her remarks on the 'Swiftologist' podcast were intended to sound reflective, but reaction online has been significantly harsher, with critics arguing that the core problem lies with the music itself rather than the state of the industry.

Fans Dismiss Lizzo's 'Best Work' Claim

On the podcast, Lizzo said she took the release 'to heart', added that she 'hurt my own feelings', and described herself as 'really stressed' after the album came out. She also said she had to come to terms with changes in the music industry, including radio play and the ways audiences now connect with artists.

That explanation did not carry much weight online. Many responses centred on the blunt view that the album simply did not sound like a major statement, which is where the headline criticism came from. One critic called it 'messy, ill-focused, cheaply produced', while others said it was not remotely her best work and argued that Lizzo should stop blaming the market for a project they felt was undercooked.

It’s not some of her best work tho. It sounds messy, ill focussed, cheaply produced, horrible visuals. Take the L, grow sonically and get back in the booth. — TreThugger (@TreThugger) June 27, 2026

Album Sales Deepen The Backlash

The numbers have made it easier for critics to pile on. According to Rolling Stone, 'B-TCH' sold 2,649 copies in its opening week and then slipped to a projected 650 the next week, with streams also falling from under 2.7 million to under 900,000. The scale of that drop has turned a disappointing launch into a wider talking point.

The album's failure to enter the Billboard 200 only intensified the scrutiny. For an artist who once appeared securely placed in the pop mainstream, missing that chart entirely is not a minor wobble. It is the kind of moment that prompts people to ask whether an era has ended before it really began.

Lizzo had already voiced concern before release. She said she felt her label was not putting enough marketing money behind her ideas and complained that she was seeing 'crickets' despite approving billboards and ads. She also said she was hanging posters herself and talking to people in person, trying to rebuild the buzz she once had. The effort did not prevent the album from underperforming.

Why This Backlash Feels So Severe

Some of the criticism has gone beyond the music and focused on Lizzo's broader public image. A number of social media users argued that her challenge is not only the changing music business but a loss of trust, and that her reputation has taken too many hits for a comeback to land cleanly. Others pointed to the gap between the confidence of the album campaign and the reality of the sales figures, a difficult position for any artist.

There has also been discussion about the depth of her core audience. A Rolling Stone staffer said Lizzo had been a song-driven, radio-hits-driven artist and suggested that longevity now depends on having a loyal base that turns up regardless of singles or airplay. It is a stark assessment in a competitive market.

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The recent context is part of the picture. Lizzo has faced a turbulent period, from legal disputes to shifting public perception, and online commentary has not separated that from the album rollout. Whether that is fair is one issue. The impact is another. The sales figures indicate that the noise around her may be overshadowing the music, and at present she has not been able to break through it.

What gives this story particular force is that Lizzo spoke as someone who clearly believed in the record and expected a stronger response. Instead, she has been met with critics calling the album cheap, unfocused and overhyped, and with listeners who, at least for now, show little inclination to return to it.