Kim Kardashian is facing backlash online after daughter North West, 13, was announced as part of a 14-city music tour, with critics reviving the reality star's past promise to keep her children's lives 'as normal as possible.'

The announcement has sparked debate across TikTok, Instagram and X, where users have questioned whether the teenager's first major tour aligns with Kardashian's earlier comments about raising her children away from excessive exposure to fame.

North West Announces First Major Tour

North West will join singer-songwriter Molly Santana on the Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour.

According to USA Today, the 14-city tour includes stops in New York, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The tour follows the release of her debut EP, N0rth4evr, and marks her most significant professional commitment in music to date.

North, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has already appeared in music releases, live performances and collaborations with established artists.

The upcoming tour represents a significant step up from those appearances, placing her on a structured nationwide schedule at the age of 13.

Kim Kardashian's 'Normal Life' Comments Return

As news of the tour spread, social media users began sharing a past interview from Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, in which Kardashian discussed raising her children in the public eye while trying to maintain stability at home.

In the clip now circulating widely online, Kardashian said: 'but until then I'll do anything to like, keep their life as normal as possible.'

The comment has become central to the debate, with critics arguing that a national tour at 13 appears inconsistent with that vision of normality.

Others, however, contend that early creative opportunities do not necessarily conflict with structure, education or parental support, pointing to North's long-standing involvement in music and performance.

Social Media Users Clash Over Tour

Reaction on TikTok has been sharply divided, with users debating whether North's career represents opportunity or exploitation.

One commenter wrote: 'She's being exploited, but she's not struggling to walk bc she's "just a kid" or bc her shoes are stacked. She has badly knocked knees and needs PT.'

Another responded: 'elaborate on the exploration looks to me like she's making music and having fun'.

A third countered: 'yeah and thats what's being exploited, its so much easier to manipulate and exploit someone (especially a young girl) through something they find fun.'

The discussion reflects a broader divide online over whether early fame in entertainment is empowering or potentially harmful for young performers in highly visible industries.

Kanye West's Role in North's Music Path

North's exposure to the music industry has developed gradually through her father, Kanye West, who has frequently involved her in creative projects and public performances.

She has appeared on music releases, taken part in live stage performances and collaborated with artists, leading supporters to view the tour as a continuation of an already established creative path rather than a sudden career move.

Why the Story Is Trending

Read more 'This Is Noise Pollution': Fans Fuming as Kanye's Daughter North Teams Up With Lil Wayne's Son for 'Trash' Track 'This Is Noise Pollution': Fans Fuming as Kanye's Daughter North Teams Up With Lil Wayne's Son for 'Trash' Track

The story has gained traction because of the contrast between Kim Kardashian's past comments about maintaining a 'normal' childhood and North West's growing role in the entertainment industry.

As clips of Kardashian's interview resurfaced, users debated whether her approach to parenting has evolved alongside North's expanding public profile.

The discussion reflects wider conversations about child performers, parental influence and the pressures of growing up in highly visible entertainment families.

At the centre of the debate is a question many users continue to ask: do North's opportunities reflect genuine artistic ambition, or a level of public exposure that challenges Kardashian's earlier vision of a normal childhood?