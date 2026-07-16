Chloe Fineman has confirmed she is leaving 'Saturday Night Live' after seven seasons, telling fans in an Instagram statement that 'after 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it's time for my next chapter'. The announcement, shared alongside photos and clips from her time on the show, prompted a wave of public messages from colleagues, celebrities and viewers.

Fineman built a reputation on the show for her impersonations and physical comedy, establishing herself as one of the programme's most recognisable performers in recent years. Her exit marks the end of a run that helped define the show's current era.

News of her departure spread quickly, with well‑wishes appearing from across the entertainment industry soon after she announced her 'SNL' departure.

How Chloe Fineman Announced Her 'SNL' Exit

Fineman shared the news through a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, accompanied by a collection of photos and clips covering her seven years on the show. 'After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it's time for my next chapter,' she wrote. The post served as both a farewell and a retrospective, showing key moments from her time as a cast member.

Rather than a brief goodbye, the statement reflected on her journey from joining the show to becoming one of its most versatile performers. The accompanying visuals highlighted several of the characters and impressions that came to define her run.

'It's really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time. I'm going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I'll never be too far away,' she added.

The announcement gave fans a detailed look back at a tenure that spanned dozens of sketches and a wide range of celebrity impersonations.

Fans And Celebrities React To Chloe Fineman's Departure

The reaction to her announcement was largely positive, with many describing her run on the show as memorable. Actress Lily Collins wrote, 'Wow! Thank you for being so insanely hilarious. Can't wait to see what you do next.'

Lifestyle entrepreneur Nicole Berrie called her 'a true ICON', while Elisabeth Donaldson praised her as 'an absolutely IMMENSE talent and a class act', adding that she was 'thrilled to witness the next leg of the journey.' Former 'SNL' writer Rosebud Baker, who shared an office with Fineman, offered her congratulations directly in the comments as well.

Other users echoed similar sentiments, with one calling her 'a damn legend' and another noting the 'incredible moments' she created that will 'live on forever'. Across the responses, a common theme emerged: gratitude for her work on the show alongside interest in what she does next.

Chloe Fineman's Rise on 'SNL' and Her Standout Characters

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Fineman joined 'SNL' as a featured player before becoming a full cast member, quickly establishing herself through celebrity impressions. Her ability to capture the mannerisms and speech patterns of well‑known figures distinguished her from the outset.

Among her most talked‑about impressions were her takes on JoJo Siwa, Drew Barrymore, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Coolidge, Britney Spears and Timothée Chalamet, each of which drew attention for their precision and comedic timing. These impersonations became some of the most shared and referenced moments of her time on the show.

Her range extended beyond impressions, with original characters and recurring sketches contributing to her profile among the show's performers throughout her seven seasons. Fineman's exit closes that chapter, though details of what she plans to pursue next have not yet been announced.