There has been no proof of life since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance on 1 February. After two months, her family is still hoping for her safe return, but a forensic expert who examined the evidence has raised a disturbing question: did the kidnappers ever intend for Nancy to survive?

Deputy Coroner Commander Dr Laura Pettler, a forensic criminologist, recently appeared on TMZ to examine Nancy Guthrie's case. Among her concerns was the kidnappers' motives, and whether they had any intention of keeping Savannah Guthrie's mother alive.

Forensic Expert Questions Whether Kidnappers Intended Guthrie to Survive

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Dr Pettler raised significant concerns about the kidnappers' true intentions, noting that the offenders intentionally left behind essential health-related items during the abduction, suggesting that Nancy's welfare was not their priority. Guthrie was separated from her pacemaker at approximately 2:28 in the morning, an event that would typically signal a life-threatening emergency for someone of her age.

'The offender or offenders did not choose to take Nancy's health related items that she would have needed to have survived,' Pettler said. 'And so because there were no like lifesaving measures that went into her abduction, my question would be, "Were you interested in preserving her life at all? Or have you taken Nancy for some nefarious reason related to your own drives, your own psychopathy, your own motives within yourself and you never had any interest in her survival?"'

According to Dr Pettler, if the kidnappers were motivated by financial gain, they would have needed Nancy alive to collect a ransom. However, no proof of life has emerged since her disappearance, despite reports that Savannah and her family received ransom notes.

'I'm not sure that they were interested in her survival,' Dr Pettler added.

Ransom Note Raises Questions About Kidnappers' Intent

According to a still-unverified report, a second ransom note was delivered following an initial demand of $6 million (approximately £4.5 million) in Bitcoin. The note was reportedly framed as an apology, with the captors claiming they had not anticipated the severity of Nancy's heart condition and that her health had deteriorated more rapidly than expected.

According to Nery Addict, cited by Megyn Kelly on her podcast, two independent sources said the second note stated Nancy Guthrie had 'gone to be with God.' The note reportedly contained no additional demands. Kelly suggested this may explain why Savannah did not pay the ransom. These claims remain unverified, and no official source has confirmed the contents of the second note.

If the second note is authentic, it would support Dr Pettler's forensic assessment that the abduction was poorly planned with regard to the victim's physical vulnerabilities, and that the captors' capacity for leverage collapsed when Nancy's health failed.

Savannah Guthrie Returns to Work Amid 'Controlled Truths'

Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly about her mother's disappearance for the first time in a major interview with Hoda Kotb for Today. Charles Brewer, a retired law enforcement officer with 21 years of experience, described what she shared as 'controlled truths', suggesting she was navigating both her role as a grieving daughter and her responsibilities as a public figure, sharing only what she was in a position to disclose.

Savannah also announced her return to the screen in the same interview. In a subsequent statement, she said the family 'cannot grieve' and can 'only ache and wonder,' expressing their wish to bring Nancy home.

'We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest,' the statement concluded.