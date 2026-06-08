Abduction scene blood found outside Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home is at the centre of a grim debate over whether the 84‑year‑old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie is still alive, more than four months after she vanished from her Tucson house in the early hours of 1 February 2026.

The question is no longer just who took her, but whether the blood patterns and silence from any kidnapper point to a fatal end.

Abduction Scene Blood Raises Fresh Alarm

One of the bluntest assessments has come from former detective Jon Buehler, who told NewsNation's Brian Entin that he does not believe Nancy survived her attacker. His reasoning rests on two pillars: the behaviour of the abductor and the abduction scene blood visible outside the home.

'The reason I'm fearful she didn't survive the abduction is kind of twofold,' Buehler said. He noted there has been no communication from any potential kidnapper, and no attempt to leverage Nancy's high‑profile daughter for ransom.

'No. 1, no instantaneous demand for a reward with indication that she's fine and that they'll release her,' he said. 'That's a pretty big stretch there to think that she survived it.'

He then turned to the physical evidence. Early footage, aired by NewsNation on 3 February, showed what appeared to be a trail of dark blood on the brown tiles leading to Nancy's front door. The Los Angeles Times later reported that investigators also found blood inside the home.

'The amount of blood that was present there in the front of the house suggests to me a wound that was bleeding a lot, probably not arterial, but bleeding a lot,' Buehler said. Combined with Nancy's age and health, he argued, that is 'why I just don't think she survived it.'

Nancy, who used a pacemaker, has previously been described by experts as especially vulnerable to the shock and stress of a violent intrusion. Buehler links that vulnerability directly to what he believes happened on the tiles outside her door.

Abduction Scene Blood And The Scene In Tucson

Meanwhile, retired FBI agent Jim Clemente, who spent 22 years with the bureau, told Fox News Digital that the pattern of blood droplets on the porch supports the view that Nancy was alive when she left the house, apparently coerced by a lone intruder.

'We also know at least that she was alive at that time,' he said, basing his analysis on a concentration of round droplets near the door and a thinning trail towards the driveway.

He suggested she 'must have aspirated and then coughed up blood with her face very close to the ground', something he said was unlikely if two people had been carrying her.

Doorbell Video, A 'Bumbling' Suspect And One Stray Hair

If there is one piece of evidence as heavily picked over as the abduction scene blood, it is the Nest doorbell footage recovered from Nancy Guthrie's front step.

The camera itself was missing when deputies arrived the following morning. But the FBI and Google were able to retrieve imagery showing a masked man with a holstered pistol tampering with the device in the pre‑dawn darkness. He wore gloves, long sleeves, a ski mask and a black Ozark Trail backpack, and is described as above average in height and build.

Clemente argues that, for all the planning that may have gone into the attack, the suspect made a series of basic mistakes. At one point, he says, the man appears to use foliage to block the lens, inadvertently revealing what looks like a tattoo on his wrist.

Additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance, including two videos of the individual.



Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://t.co/h2BxNqRZuJ pic.twitter.com/ovGeHKCBel — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

'So it tells me that he is not a sophisticated offender. He was sort of bumbling his way through this,' Clemente said. He added that when the still images were released publicly, 'anybody around him should have noticed' a surge in stress or a change in behaviour.

Inside the house, investigators recovered an unidentified hair, initially sent by the Pima County Sheriff's Department to a private lab in Florida and later forwarded to the FBI for more advanced testing.

'If it is a hair from the offender, then it will lead to his identification,' Clemente said. 'They will have his name.'

Sheriff Defends Slow Grind As Family Waits

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly stressed how slow and 'tedious' such a forensic‑heavy investigation can be. Speaking to KOLD‑TV, he said it was not as simple as detectives talking to a person of interest and immediately making an arrest.

'We do rely on labs,' he explained. 'When you're looking at those labs and the work they do, you have a science there, and science has rules that it has to go by. Even though it's not... DNA, they'll tell you, isn't an exact science — it's 99% plus. So it's pretty close, but you still have to follow rules.'

In an interview with People, Nanos acknowledged the Guthrie family must be 'frustrated' by the lack of movement, but insisted his confidence in the outcome had not wavered. 'My team, I've said all along, they're gonna solve this,' he said. 'I fully 100% believe that. When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they're gonna solve them. It just takes a while.'

Read more The One Mistake Nancy Guthrie's Alleged Abductor May Have Made Could Finally Crack the Case The One Mistake Nancy Guthrie's Alleged Abductor May Have Made Could Finally Crack the Case

The FBI has confirmed it has received DNA‑related evidence from the case, and a tip line remains open through both the bureau's 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI number and Tucson's anonymous 88‑Crime line.

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills around 2.30am, according to US authorities.

Despite a sprawling investigation, thousands of tips from the public and a combined reward of more than $1.2 million (£900,000), investigators have not identified the masked intruder seen on recovered doorbell footage, nor found the missing grandmother.