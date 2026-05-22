Republican Congressman Tim Burchett has sparked renewed discussion about UFO disclosures after claiming classified government records could contain information linked to advanced 'zero energy' technology. Burchett, a longtime supporter of greater transparency surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena, made the comments during a recent interview discussing alleged resistance inside parts of the US intelligence community to releasing historical files connected to unidentified aerial phenomena.

The Tennessee lawmaker alleged that some government agencies were delaying the release of information despite previous promises to increase public disclosure. The discussion also focused on claims that officials inside what Burchett referred to as Washington's 'alphabet agencies' were intentionally withholding sensitive information from the public.

However, no publicly verified evidence has been released confirming the existence of advanced non-human technology or so-called 'zero energy' systems. US authorities have also not publicly confirmed claims involving hidden propulsion systems or recovered extraterrestrial technology connected to UFO investigations.

Claims About Hidden UFO Records

During the interview, Burchett claimed that elements inside Washington were 'slow walking' the release of UFO-related material despite previous commitments surrounding disclosure.

Read more UFO Disclosure Takes Strange Turn as White House Reportedly Seeks Outside Guidance UFO Disclosure Takes Strange Turn as White House Reportedly Seeks Outside Guidance

The congressman suggested some agencies were reluctant to release additional files because doing so could force officials to admit information had been withheld from the public for years.

'It's about power, it's about control and that's kind of what runs Washington,' Burchett said during the interview.

Burchett also suggested that some unreleased files could involve alleged 'zero energy' technology, a term often used online to describe speculative energy systems said to operate with little or no conventional fuel source.

'There could be some cover-up of zero energy. There could be some other things,' Burchett said, while also acknowledging he did not believe the public would ever receive access to all classified information connected to the subject.

Rep. Burchett says President Trump is facing resistance from the Deep State on the UFO files which may reveal a coverup of Zero-Point Energy



“It’s about power and control. That’s what runs Washington. They’re gonna have to admit they’ve been lying to us.” pic.twitter.com/6rYX4j8eIr — UAP James (@UAPJames) May 18, 2026

No evidence was presented during the interview supporting the existence of such technology, and no US government agency has publicly confirmed the existence of advanced propulsion systems connected to UFO investigations.

UFO Disclosure Debate Continues In US

Public interest surrounding UFO disclosures has increased significantly in the United States over recent years following congressional hearings, Pentagon reports and testimony from military personnel discussing unexplained aerial sightings.

The US Department of Defense has previously confirmed investigating reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, primarily in connection with national security and aviation safety concerns. However, officials have repeatedly stated that investigations have not produced verified evidence confirming extraterrestrial technology or non-human craft.

AJ Gentile on Tucker Carlson Show: "I think the US government probably has unlocked zero point or close to zero point energy, which would be pulling energy out of the vacuum. We have inventors that have done that over and over."



Charles Pogue got 200 miles per gallon in the… pic.twitter.com/PAKKCvvpGC — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) May 18, 2026

Trump has previously promised greater transparency surrounding UFO-related records, while several lawmakers from both major political parties have also called for additional disclosure connected to historical UAP investigations.

The latest comments have fuelled further debate online between UFO disclosure supporters and sceptics who argue there is no verified evidence supporting longstanding conspiracy theories linked to crash retrieval programmes or advanced hidden technology.

Continued Call For Evidence

The idea of 'zero energy' systems has circulated for decades within conspiracy theories and speculative discussions surrounding UFO technology, though no publicly demonstrated system has been verified by the scientific community.

Despite continued public fascination with UFO disclosures and advanced hidden technology theories, no conclusive public evidence has emerged confirming the existence of alleged 'zero energy' propulsion systems linked to government UFO records.