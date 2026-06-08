Nashville Zoo has called on city leaders and residents to block the construction of a 69,000 sq ft AI data centre planned on land bordering its site, warning that it poses potential risks to wildlife, water use, and the surrounding ecosystem.

The appeal, published by the zoo in a public campaign statement through Change.org, argues that the proposed facility could sit just feet from one of the region's most sensitive animal habitats.

Developers reportedly advanced plans for a large-scale data centre adjacent to the zoo without publishing detailed environmental impact assessments, according to the zoo's public statement. The organisation says it has been given assurances that the project would not cause harm, but insists those claims have not been backed by independent studies or regulatory safeguards.

For a site that hosts more than 3,000 animals and welcomes around 1.4 million visitors annually, zoo officials say the stakes are unusually high.

Nashville Zoo Cites Environmental Impact

One of the zoo's main concerns is that the scale and energy demands of modern AI infrastructure are expanding faster than environmental oversight can keep up. In its campaign message, the zoo warns that data centres consume significant amounts of electricity and water, placing strain on local power grids and natural resources.

It also raises fears about potential impacts on the watershed surrounding the site, though it does not cite specific engineering studies related to the Nashville proposal.

Zoo representatives say the project's proximity is the central issue.

A facility of this size, they argue, is not being proposed in isolation but immediately adjacent to an environment that houses rare and vulnerable species. The organisation states that it has not been shown any formal environmental assessment that would clarify how noise, heat output, or resource consumption might affect nearby habitats.

There are also hints of anxiety running through the campaign, one that extends beyond Nashville.

The zoo points to what it describes as a rapid global expansion of AI-related data centres, suggesting that communities are being asked to accept large infrastructure projects before their environmental consequences are fully understood.

Community Pressure Builds

Read more From #AISlop to Parliament: Inside the Anti-AI Movement Spreading Across Social Media From #AISlop to Parliament: Inside the Anti-AI Movement Spreading Across Social Media

Public response has begun to gather momentum, at least according to the zoo's own petition data, which lists more than 1,800 supporter voices and dozens of recent signatories. Names appearing on the petition show steady engagement, though the organisation does not specify verification methods for supporters or whether all entries have been authenticated.

Still, the volume is being presented as evidence of growing local unease.

Zoo leaders say the issue is not only about the environment but also about responsibility and transparency. They argue that developers have offered assurances without publishing proper studies, and that no detailed environmental impact report has been made public in their materials.

Local officials have not yet given a full response to the zoo's concerns, and the planning process is still unclear. The zoo points out that it looks after around 3,000 animals and welcomes about 1.4 million visitors each year. It says even small or long-term environmental changes could be hard to undo once construction begins.

It is urging residents to act quickly and support its petition, warning that decisions made without full information could have lasting effects.

For now, the situation remains unresolved, with no independent confirmation of environmental risks and both sides relying on different interpretations of the available information. What happens next will depend on local authorities, who must balance economic development with the zoo's concerns about protecting a fragile ecosystem.