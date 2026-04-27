A viral video circulating online has fueled speculation about a possible link between Second Lady Usha Vance and suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen following a shooting incident outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC.

The incident took place on the evening of 25 April 2026, when gunshots were fired near the main security screening area for the annual gala at the Washington Hilton. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and members of the Cabinet were evacuated by the Secret Service at the earliest alarm.

Now, the suspected gunman, Cole Allen, is at the centre of the investigation and theories related to his past, and an alleged connection to Usha Vance is gaining public attention.

What Happened at the Correspondents' Dinner

The shooting unfolded on the evening of 25 April 2026, outside the Washington Hilton, where the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner was underway. High-profile attendees included President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Usha Vance.

Authorities say Allen, 31, approached a Secret Service checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun and handgun. Gunfire was exchanged, and one officer was struck but protected by a bulletproof vest.

The suspect was subdued before entering the venue.

Officials were quickly evacuated as guests inside the ballroom were left in confusion. No major injuries were reported among attendees, but the incident triggered an immediate security response and raised fresh concerns about event safety.

Who Is Cole Tomas Allen?

Investigators have described Cole Tomas Allen as a lone actor with no prior criminal record. Originally from Torrance, California, he holds degrees in mechanical engineering and computer science and has worked as a tutor and independent developer.

According to early findings, Allen travelled cross-country ahead of the event and sent writings to family members shortly before the attack. Authorities are reviewing those materials, which reportedly outline political grievances and intent to target government officials.

So far, law enforcement has not identified any accomplices or broader network tied to the incident.

The Usha Vance Rumour Explained

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Hours after the shooting, a 2017 news clip from a Los Angeles tech conference began circulating widely on social media. The footage shows Allen presenting a prototype during a student innovation event.

Online users quickly focused on a woman seen in the background, with some claiming she resembled Usha Vance. Edited clips and zoomed-in screenshots spread rapidly, with captions suggesting a past connection between the two.

The claims gained traction fast, with some posts framing it as evidence of a 'hidden link' or coincidence tied to the shooting.

Fact-Check: No Evidence Linking Usha Vance to Allen

Verified reporting and timeline checks have debunked the claim.

In 2017, Usha Vance was working in Washington, DC, serving as a law clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts. There is no record placing her at the California event where Allen appeared.

Connection to Vance's wife pic.twitter.com/TTxr1Lu9mj — Ethical American (@AmericanEthical) April 27, 2026

Investigators have also found no overlap between Allen's background and the Vances' personal or professional circles. The woman in the viral clip remains unidentified but is not believed to be Vance.

Officials stress that the video is unrelated to the shooting and does not indicate any prior connection.

Online Reaction Divides Public Opinion

The viral clip has split opinion online. Some users continue to question the coincidence, while others have pushed back, calling the theory baseless and misleading.

Posts debunking the claim have pointed to timeline inconsistencies and a lack of sourcing. A TikTok user who claims that the woman in the video is Usha was clapped back with comments like, 'That wasn't Usha Vance...What do all Indians look the same to you?'

Moreover, authorities remain focused on Allen's motive, digital footprint, and travel history. Early indications suggest political motivations, though officials have not released a final determination.

Meanwhile, the viral claims linking him to Usha Vance have been repeatedly dismissed by credible sources.