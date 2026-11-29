A video showing a shirtless man climbing a window frame at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has gone viral on social media, attracting attention following the incident.

The 50-year-old Nepali man was filmed climbing the metal framework of the airport's satellite building near international departure gate G6 at approximately 4:56 p.m. on 28 November 2026.

Airport security personnel calmed him down and took him to the KLIA Terminal 1 police station for further action. He was subsequently transferred to Kajang Hospital, where he was admitted to the psychiatric ward for further treatment, police said.

Viral Footage Shows Man Scaling KLIA Window Frame

Videos of the incident showed the man, wearing only a pair of shorts, climbing the metal framework of the airport's satellite building. He was also reportedly making noises and striking the window frame with a long strip of metal, causing concern among passengers and members of the public.

The Straits Times reported that footage circulated widely online after members of the public shared recordings. The New Straits Times also reported that police were aware of the viral video showing the man climbing the airport's glass framework.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media, including a recording posted by Threads user Syamdut.

KLIA district police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Ravi confirmed that the man had disturbed members of the public before climbing the structure. In a statement issued on 29 November, he said terminal security personnel had managed to calm him down before taking him to the KLIA Terminal 1 police station for further action.

Malaysia Airports is deeply saddened by a tragic incident that occurred at KL International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 this morning, involving a foreign traveller.



We are extending our full cooperation to PDRM on the case. Out of respect for the privacy of the persons involved… — KL International Airport (@KLIA_my) November 29, 2026

Nepali Man Taken to Hospital for Psychiatric Care

According to Bernama, the man was scheduled to board a flight home to Nepal at 6 p.m. on 28 November. Police said he began climbing the airport's glass framework at approximately 4:56 p.m., less than two hours before his scheduled departure.

Ravi said a witness, who was also the man's friend, told police that he had been experiencing mental health problems for several months. The friend reportedly said the man had refused to seek treatment despite his difficulties. Police did not disclose whether he had previously received a formal diagnosis.

Following the incident, airport security personnel managed to calm the man before escorting him to the KLIA Terminal 1 police station. He was subsequently transferred to Kajang Hospital, where doctors admitted him to the psychiatric ward for further treatment, according to Ravi's statement reported by Bernama and the New Straits Times.

Ravi also confirmed that the Nepalese Embassy had been notified about the incident.

The Free Press Journal reported that the man was receiving psychiatric care following the airport disturbance, although authorities have not released further information about his condition or whether he would be able to continue his journey to Nepal.

Police Urge Public Not to Spread Speculation

Ravi urged members of the public to avoid speculating about the incident or circulating unverified information online. He warned that false reports could cause unnecessary alarm among passengers and visitors at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.

The police appeal followed the widespread circulation of videos showing the man climbing the airport's window framework. Multiple recordings shared online showed the incident from different angles, attracting public attention and concern about the man's safety.

Bernama's report did not mention any injuries connected with the incident. Police have not publicly disclosed further details about the man's medical condition or his circumstances following his admission to Kajang Hospital.