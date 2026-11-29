Donald Trump threatened on Saturday to make 'Super Intelligence' the mandatory term for artificial intelligence, prompting Democratic strategist Mike Nellis to call him 'delusional'. In a Truth Social post criticising Fox News anchor Shannon Bream, Trump claimed Paul Atkins, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, would 'soon be making that term mandatory'.

Bream had repeatedly referred to the technology as 'artificial intelligence', and Trump took issue with her choice of words. His claim about Atkins raised a wider question about who would have to use the president's preferred phrase. On X, the criticism ranged from objections about the government's role in prescribing language to questions about why the president was spending time on the subject.

Trump's 'Super Intelligence' Threat Draws a Free Speech Challenge

Former journalist and editor Landon Hall responded to the president on X. 'What a loser,' he wrote. The Tennessee Holler, a progressive media outlet with nearly 340,000 followers on the platform, addressed its response to Trump's supporters.

The outlet described Trump as planning to make the phrase mandatory. It then put a question to people in the MAGA movement who champion freedom of speech. 'How do all you MAGA free speech warriors out there feel about this one?' the outlet wrote.

The Tennessee Holler followed its question with a reference to George Orwell's dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, invoking the book in its criticism of the prospect of a government requirement.

Why Nellis Objected to Trump's 'Super Intelligence' Threat

Nellis, a podcast host as well as a Democratic strategist, interpreted Trump's post as a threat to have the federal government tell everyone what to call AI. Writing on X, where he had more than 150,000 followers, he used the phrase 'A delusional Trump' to describe the president.

The word 'everybody' was Nellis's description of whom he thought the requirement would reach. Trump's quoted remarks about Atkins did not specify whether the requirement would extend to other broadcasters or to the public. The passage gave no detail about how the SEC chair would make the term compulsory. The only indication of timing in those remarks was 'soon'.

Nellis also questioned the attention the president had devoted to what Bream called the technology. He contrasted Trump's complaint about her wording with the difficulty of paying rent. 'Most people can't afford to pay their rent, and he's focused on this bull----,' Nellis wrote.

Kinzinger and Binion Question Trump's Push for 'Super Intelligence'

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger directed his criticism at anyone who backed the use of the phrase. He stated that he would 'immediately disregard' anything such a person said. For Kinzinger, endorsing the term would affect whether he took the speaker seriously.

Billy Binion, a reporter for Reason, argued that Trump appeared to be embracing a practice he had previously criticised among progressives. Binion wrote, 'One of the biggest criticisms of progressives has been that they militantly police language.' His example was the expression 'birthing person'. As he saw it, there was little difference between someone insisting he use those words and the president seeking to make his preferred term for artificial intelligence compulsory.