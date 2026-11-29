US President Donald Trump's appearance drew fresh scrutiny on social media after his daughter, Tiffany Trump, shared a family Thanksgiving photograph from Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

The photograph showed the president alongside Tiffany and her husband, businessman Michael Boulos. While some social media users focused on Trump's appearance, others welcomed the glimpse into the family's holiday celebrations.

The photographs followed several presidential engagements during Thanksgiving week, including the annual White House turkey pardoning ceremony and holiday calls to American military personnel.

Donald Trump's Thanksgiving Photograph Draws Mixed Reactions Online

Tiffany shared a collection of photographs from the gathering on Instagram, accompanied by the simple caption 'Thanksgiving 2026' and a turkey emoji.

The images also featured her mother, Marla Maples, and her young son, Alexander. One photograph showed the president interacting with his grandson, offering a glimpse into the family's celebrations away from Washington.

However, the photograph featuring Tiffany, her father and Boulos attracted attention for a different reason. Some commenters scrutinised the president's appearance, including his distinctive hairstyle.

Democratic political commentator Keith Edwards drew attention to Trump's appearance, while the left-leaning social media account PatriotTakes circulated a cropped version of the photograph on X.

The reaction was not exclusively critical. Several followers expressed appreciation for the family gathering, particularly the inclusion of Maples, who divorced Trump in 1999.

'I love that Marla is included!' one follower commented, according to Hello! magazine.

Tiffany and Boulos also have a personal connection to Mar-a-Lago, having married at the Palm Beach property in November 2022.

IBTimes UK could not independently authenticate every social media comment associated with the Thanksgiving photograph. Images alone cannot establish the reasons behind differences in a person's appearance.

The family celebrations followed a day that also included presidential duties. According to White House press pool reports, Trump's motorcade visited his Florida golf club on Thanksgiving morning before returning to Mar-a-Lago that afternoon.

The president and first lady Melania Trump subsequently spoke with US military personnel, offering Thanksgiving greetings to those serving away from their families.

Donald Trump Reveals Plans for 2027 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning

Two days before Thanksgiving, Trump and the first lady hosted the annual presidential turkey pardoning ceremony in Washington, DC.

The White House confirmed that the event took place at its helipad on Tuesday, 24 November, featuring two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers.

This year's ceremony incorporated public participation through online voting. Americans selected the birds' names before deciding which turkey would receive the ceremonial pardon.

Freedom won the final vote, although both birds were spared. Raised on a farm in West Virginia, they were destined for Texas A&M University, where they would spend their remaining lives.

During the ceremony, Trump announced his intention to hold next year's festivities inside the White House ballroom currently under construction.

'It's going to host a lot of people and a couple of turkeys next year,' Trump said, according to the ceremony transcript. 'We're going to do it inside.'

The original White House announcement, issued on 31 July 2025, outlined plans for a development covering approximately 90,000 square feet, with seating for 650 guests.

Trump's proposal would give the longstanding presidential tradition a new indoor setting, provided the ballroom is ready to accommodate the ceremony in 2027.

Meanwhile, Tiffany's Thanksgiving photographs offered a more informal look at the president's holiday. The contrasting responses showed how even photographs intended to celebrate family occasions can become subjects of political commentary and personal criticism.