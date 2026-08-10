New Hampshire and Delaware are bucking the national sobriety trend, recording the highest per capita alcohol consumption in the United States even as overall drinking rates hit a record low. Latest data from 2025 shows the Granite State at 4.67 gallons (17.67 litres) of ethanol per person and the First State at 3.52 gallons (13.32 litres), far above the national average of 2.48 gallons (9.38 litres) recorded in 2023.

This comes as only 54 per cent of American adults report consuming alcohol, the lowest figure since Gallup began tracking in 1939, down from 58 per cent the previous year.

Why New Hampshire Leads Alcohol Consumption Rates

New Hampshire's position at the top is hardly a surprise given its state-run liquor system and absence of sales tax on alcohol, which draws buyers from neighbouring states such as Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont.

In fiscal year 2025 the New Hampshire Liquor Commission generated $742.5 million (£550.4 million) in sales, delivering $120.2 million (£89.1 million) in net profits to the general fund to support education and other services.

Per capita sales approach five gallons (18.92 litres), nearly double the national level. Officials note the impact of younger generations drinking less, with revenues under pressure from the ongoing decline. State Senator Tim Lang observed that 'Liquor revenues are down, and it's because the younger demographic — the 21-year-olds, the 31-year-olds — aren't drinking.'

Border outlets continue to sustain high volumes of beer, wine and spirits despite the broader national fall in consumption.

Delaware's Tax-Free Status Supports Elevated Drinking

Delaware ranks second with 3.52 gallons per capita, benefiting from no state sales tax on goods including alcohol and a network of privately-run package stores and warehouse outlets.

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This setup attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, where prices and taxes are higher. National volume of beverage alcohol fell 5 per cent in 2025 according to industry researchers, with beer and wine declining more sharply than spirits, yet these small states maintain elevated rates through competitive pricing.

The absence of sales tax keeps shelf prices lower, supporting consistent demand even as health concerns grow and updated federal dietary guidelines urge Americans to consume less alcohol for better overall health.

According to America's Health Rankings (drawing on CDC BRFSS data), 17.6 per cent of adults in New Hampshire report excessive drinking, while Delaware's adult binge-drinking rate stands at approximately 13.6–14 per cent; national surveys continue to show an overall shift toward greater moderation in alcohol use. Utah remains at the bottom with just 1.35 gallons (5.11 litres) per capita under stricter rules.

Impact of National Sobriety Shift on Border States

Across the country the share of adults who drink has dropped from peaks above 60 per cent between 1997 and 2023, with young adults aged 18 to 34 falling to 50 per cent and Republicans showing a steeper decline to 46 per cent.

New Hampshire relies more heavily on alcohol revenue than any other state, prompting discussions among policymakers on adapting to changing habits. In Delaware the tax-free status bolsters retail activity and hospitality without generating direct sales tax income from alcohol purchases.

As of August 2026 the pattern of high per capita use in these two states continues to hold firm, driven by structural advantages in pricing and cross-border shopping that override the wider move towards sobriety and moderation trends. The latest consumption figures highlight the enduring role of tax policy in shaping regional alcohol use patterns across the country.