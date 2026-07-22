Beer and wine could be among the first Canadian imports to cost American shoppers more after Donald Trump's new 50% tariffs take effect. While hockey sticks grabbed headlines, analysts suggest the first noticeable price hikes may come from alcohol and dairy products.

The duties, due to begin on 19 August, cover nearly $20 billion (about £15 billion) worth of Canadian goods, including alcohol, dairy products, cement, furniture, clothing, fishing rods, swimming pools and ice hockey equipment. Energy, potash, fish, critical minerals and products already covered by separate national-security tariffs are excluded.

Unlike some previous duties, the latest tariffs will apply even to products that meet the rules of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Importers must therefore decide whether to absorb the added cost, negotiate lower prices from suppliers or pass at least part of it to customers.

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Which Prices Could Rise First?

Beer, wine and other frequently restocked drinks are likely to reveal the impact first. Distributors regularly replace beverage inventories, meaning shipments arriving after the tariff begins could carry the extra cost into shops, bars and restaurants quickly.

Prices will not necessarily jump by 50%. Tariffs are collected from US importers, which may sell existing stock at current rates, accept smaller margins temporarily or switch to American alternatives. The size and timing of any increase will therefore differ by brand, state and retailer.

Dairy products, honey and packaged foods could follow because they are purchased often and cannot remain in storage indefinitely. Businesses that depend heavily on Canadian suppliers will have less room to avoid increases than those able to change sources. Dairy and honey are among the agricultural products covered.

Will Hockey Sticks Really Cost Much More?

Hockey sticks may be the most eye-catching product on the list, but the tariff may have limited impact on the wider US equipment market.

Canada has only one major hockey-stick factory remaining. The Ontario plant produces about 400,000 wooden sticks annually and exports roughly 100,000 to the United States. Wooden sticks are also declining in popularity as professionals and many younger players favour lightweight composite models manufactured elsewhere.

Some Canadian wooden sticks could become more expensive, particularly for recreational players and goalies who still use them. However, many popular composite models will not be directly affected by this specific Canadian tariff.

Could Construction and Furniture Costs Rise Next?

Cement, wood products and furniture could produce a slower but broader effect. Builders and retailers often work through existing inventories, supplier contracts and previously agreed quotations, delaying when customers feel the higher cost.

The impact could appear later in prices for renovations, pools, furniture and construction projects. Companies may seek alternative suppliers, but changing established supply chains can take time and create additional expenses.

The tariffs cover about 5.2% of US goods imports from Canada, so their effect on overall American inflation may be limited. However, the increases could still be noticeable within individual categories where retailers have few substitute suppliers.

Hockey sticks may be the most memorable symbol of Trump's latest trade fight, but for many Americans, the first visible effect could appear not at the rink but on the beer shelf.