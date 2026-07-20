Anita LeBrun never expected a simple request for happy hour to change Minnesota law. But after the 82-year-old resident of an assisted living community discovered her care home could not legally serve alcohol during organised social events without a liquor licence, she took her case to state lawmakers—and won.

Governor Tim Walz has now signed legislation allowing nursing homes, assisted living facilities and boarding care homes across Minnesota to serve alcohol to residents and guests during organised gatherings without obtaining a traditional liquor licence.

The measure, widely known as the 'Grandparents' Happy Hour' bill, took effect this month, with the alcohol-service provisions scheduled to begin on 1 August once facilities notify the state and comply with safety requirements.

One Resident, One Statewide Change

LeBrun's campaign began at Amira Choice Champlin after she learned the facility could not legally host happy hours despite many residents enjoying an occasional drink together.

Rather than accepting the restriction, she testified before both the Minnesota House and Senate, arguing that residents should not lose everyday freedoms simply because they live in assisted accommodation.

'Just because we are older and live in assisted living doesn't mean that we should have fewer freedoms than anyone else,' LeBrun told a Senate committee. 'My friends and I love happy hour, just like many of you do.'

Governor Walz echoed that argument during the bill signing, saying, 'Growing older shouldn't mean giving up the traditions and freedoms you've enjoyed your whole life.' He said the law would reduce unnecessary administrative hurdles while allowing senior living communities to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and other social occasions more easily.

More Than A Happy Hour

Supporters have consistently argued the legislation is about far more than alcohol.

They say assisted living facilities should feel like homes, where residents retain ordinary social routines instead of facing restrictions created by licensing rules designed for commercial establishments.

Residents were already permitted to consume alcohol privately in their own rooms, while the new law simply allows organised events to take place without requiring facilities to obtain retail liquor licences.

The legislation does not remove safeguards. Facilities must notify the state before serving alcohol and continue meeting requirements designed to protect residents' health and safety.

Research into residential aged care has also found that moderate social drinking can contribute to residents' sense of normality, social connection and quality of life, provided facilities carefully manage risks such as medication interactions and falls.

From Champagne To The State Capitol

The campaign gathered momentum after Amira Choice was informed it had breached state rules by serving champagne during a celebration following renovations in April 2025.

The facility later worked with LeadingAge Minnesota, arguing that obtaining and maintaining a liquor licence imposed unnecessary costs and administrative burdens for occasional social gatherings.

For LeBrun, the issue became one of dignity as much as practicality. She practised her testimony with her daughters before appearing before lawmakers, telling legislators that happy hour gave residents an opportunity to share stories about military service, raising families, losing loved ones and celebrating later life together.

Her testimony helped transform what began as a complaint about licensing rules into a broader discussion about personal autonomy in long-term care.

A Debate Beyond Minnesota

The story has also resonated beyond Minnesota because it reflects a wider conversation about how older adults are treated in care settings.

Among those welcoming the law was 96-year-old TikTok personality Lillian Droniak, better known online as 'Grandma Droniak'. Last month she attracted widespread attention after revealing that her Connecticut care home had warned her against hosting parties in her room or serving alcohol to other residents.

Her grandson, Kevin Droniak, said that she welcomed Minnesota's new law, summing up her reaction in three words: 'Let them drink!'

Back at Amira Choice, staff are already preparing for their first officially sanctioned happy hour under the new rules. Sara Luehmann, the community's executive director, described LeBrun as 'the resident superstar' after her campaign helped change state law.

For LeBrun, the legislation represents more than permission to raise a glass. It reflects a broader principle that growing older should not mean surrendering the everyday freedoms that help make a place feel like home.