Virginia has joined a growing number of US states requiring employers to disclose salary ranges in job advertisements, with a new pay transparency law taking effect on 1 July. The legislation makes Virginia the 13th state to adopt statewide pay transparency requirements, reflecting a broader national push towards greater openness in hiring and compensation practices.

The law requires employers to include a pay range in job postings for new positions, promotions and internal transfers. It also prohibits employers from asking applicants about their salary history or using previous earnings to determine compensation for a new role.

Supporters argue the changes will make hiring more equitable, reduce pay disparities and help both employers and job seekers avoid wasting time during the recruitment process. Critics, however, say smaller businesses may face fresh challenges competing with larger employers that can offer higher salaries.

What Virginia's Pay Transparency Law Requires

The legislation introduces several significant changes to the hiring process.

Employers must include a good-faith salary range in advertisements for new jobs, promotions and internal transfer opportunities across Virginia.

The law also bars employers from asking candidates about their previous salary during interviews or the recruitment process. Even if an employer already knows an applicant's earnings history, that information cannot be used to determine pay for the new position.

The measures are intended to shift salary negotiations away from an applicant's past earnings and instead focus on the responsibilities of the role and the candidate's qualifications.

The law forms part of a growing trend across the United States, where lawmakers are introducing pay transparency requirements in an effort to address wage inequality and improve hiring practices.

Why Lawmakers Say the Changes Matter

State Senator Jennifer Boysko, a Democrat representing Virginia's 38th District, helped draft the legislation and said the measure had been nearly a decade in development before finally becoming law.

According to Boysko, the legislation benefits employers as much as employees by creating clearer expectations from the outset of the recruitment process.

'This is a positive thing for our workers in Virginia, but it also helps provide some clarity for our employers so that they're not wasting time interviewing candidates who aren't going to be a good fit for the job,' Boysko said.

Supporters believe publishing salary information upfront will allow applicants to decide early whether a role matches their financial expectations, reducing unsuccessful interviews and improving recruitment efficiency.

Job Seekers Welcome Greater Salary Transparency

Many Virginia residents have also welcomed the changes.

Chesterfield resident Tina Funk said salary transparency should be standard practice, arguing that applicants deserve to know what a position pays before investing time in the hiring process.

;I think it's brilliant. I think people should know. I mean, who wants a job where you don't know what you're making?' Funk said.

She also praised the prohibition on salary history questions, saying previous pay should not limit future earning potential.

'If you were at a job where they had to pay you less, now you're inquiring about a job where you can make more money because you have that skill, absolutely shouldn't have to tell them what you made before,' she said.

Advocates of pay transparency have long argued that relying on salary history can perpetuate wage gaps, particularly for women and minority workers whose earnings may have been suppressed earlier in their careers. By focusing instead on qualifications and the value of the role, supporters say employers are more likely to offer fair market compensation.

Businesses Face New Recruitment Expectations

While the law has received broad support from employee advocates, some employers have expressed concerns about its practical impact.

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Smaller businesses, in particular, worry that openly advertising salary ranges could make it more difficult to compete against larger organisations with deeper budgets. Public pay disclosures may also encourage current employees to compare salaries internally, potentially creating additional pressure on employers to review compensation structures.

Nevertheless, Boysko said the legislation is designed to encourage employers to hire based on merit rather than compensation history.

'We want this to be about the person's qualifications first and foremost so that they are getting the best people possible and paying them a fair wage, which I think everybody wants to agree on is the right thing for Virginia,' she said.

Too Early to Measure the Law's Impact

Because the legislation only came into force on 1 July, there is currently little data showing how it will affect hiring, wages or recruitment across Virginia.

Supporters hope the measure will improve pay equity, strengthen workforce participation and make the state more attractive to job seekers looking for greater transparency. Critics, meanwhile, will be watching closely to see whether the requirements increase administrative burdens or make hiring more difficult for smaller employers.

For now, one thing is clear: salary secrecy is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain. As more states adopt pay transparency laws, employers are being asked to reveal compensation earlier in the hiring process, while job seekers are gaining greater visibility into what positions actually pay before they submit an application. Virginia's new law represents another significant step in that national shift towards more open and transparent recruitment practices.