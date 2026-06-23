A New York school board vice president is facing federal and state charges after investigators allegedly discovered child sexual abuse material on his mobile phone, including videos depicting the abuse of infants. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting school officials to move swiftly to remove him from office.

Travis J. Longo, 46, of Cazenovia, appeared in federal court on 20 June after prosecutors charged him with receiving and possessing child pornography. The charges stem from an investigation by New York State Police, who say evidence uncovered during a search of his phone revealed a disturbing collection of illicit material and raised concerns about possible contact with young children.

Authorities allege Longo also engaged in sexually explicit communications with a child under the age of 12, though investigators have not disclosed the nature of the relationship between him and the alleged victim.

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Investigation Uncovered Infant Abuse Material

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, investigators searched Longo's phone on 18 June and allegedly found numerous images and videos classified as child sexual abuse material.

Among the evidence cited in the criminal complaint were multiple videos allegedly depicting the sexual abuse of infants. The material, prosecutors say, had been received through an online messaging application.

The allegations place the case among the most serious child exploitation investigations currently facing federal authorities in the region.

New York State Police said their investigation also uncovered what they described as a pattern of sexually explicit communications involving a child younger than 12. Longo was subsequently charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in addition to the federal offences.

Investigators have not publicly identified any alleged victims, and authorities continue to examine whether additional children may have been affected. Longo has not publicly commented on the accusations.

School District Moves to Force Removal

The arrest immediately triggered a response from the Cazenovia Central School District, where Longo serves as vice president of the Board of Education.

Superintendent Kevin Linck announced that board members had unanimously agreed to pursue his removal, describing the allegations as deeply troubling.

In a public statement, the board said it had demanded Longo's resignation and set a deadline for him to step down voluntarily.

'We unanimously agreed to a swift and decisive process to demand Mr. Longo's resignation, as this is the most expedient way to remove him from the Board, effective immediately,' the statement said.

Board members also acknowledged the limits of their authority. Under New York education law, elected board officials cannot simply be dismissed by fellow members without following a formal legal process.

The statement continued: 'Communication to Mr. Longo from our attorney indicated that if he did not resign by noon, Monday, June 22, we would immediately pursue his removal through NYS Education Law proceedings.'

The board further described itself as 'shocked' and 'deeply saddened' by the allegations and said its focus remained on supporting children and families affected by the case.

'We extend our support and assistance to all children and families involved,' the statement said.

Prosecutors Highlight Public Trust Concerns

Federal prosecutors have emphasised Longo's role as a public official, arguing that the allegations carry wider implications because of the position he held within the education system.

First Assistant US Attorney Sarcone accused Longo of abusing the trust placed in him by the community.

'He exploited his position of public trust,' Sarcone said, describing the alleged conduct as a 'shocking betrayal' that made the accusations 'all the more reprehensible'.

Following his initial appearance in federal court, Longo was ordered detained pending further proceedings.

Court records reviewed so far do not indicate whether he has entered a plea to either the federal or state charges. It is also unclear whether he has retained legal representation to respond publicly on his behalf.

Authorities Fear Additional Victims

Investigators believe the case may not be limited to the conduct already outlined in charging documents. New York State Police have publicly appealed for information, stating that there may be additional victims or individuals who had contact with Longo.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with relevant information to contact Troop D Headquarters and reference case number NY2600762245.

The investigation remains active as federal and state authorities continue reviewing evidence and assessing whether further charges could follow.