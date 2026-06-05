An Ohio pastor who drove schoolchildren to class every day has been charged with sexually battering a minor and grooming, with prosecutors invoking a specific statutory subsection that applies because of his role as a member of the clergy.

Christopher Walter, 52, of Deshler, Ohio, was taken into custody on 2 June 2026 and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), according to a press release issued by Deshler Police Chief Rebecca Cassaubon. Walter served simultaneously as lead pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Deshler and as a bus driver for Patrick Henry Local Schools, giving him regular, trusted access to children in two distinct institutional settings.

The Charges: What Ohio Law Says

According to Napoleon Municipal Court records cited by the Northwest Signal, Walter faces one count of sexual battery and one count of grooming. The sexual battery charge is a second-degree felony under Ohio Revised Code Section 2907.03. That elevation from the default third-degree classification to a second-degree felony is directly tied to the victim's age and, in this case, to Walter's professional standing.

Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers confirmed that detail in an on-record statement to the Northwest Signal. 'The complaint is sexual battery, either activity or contact ... and because he's clergy, that's the subsection that he has been charged under,' she said. Under Ohio law, sexual battery carries enhanced penalties when the offender holds a position of authority over the victim, including as a clergyman. A second-degree felony conviction in Ohio carries a mandatory prison term ranging from two to eight years.

The grooming charge is a first-degree misdemeanour under Ohio Revised Code Section 2907.071, a provision that only came into effect in April 2025 following the passage of House Bill 322, signed by Governor Mike DeWine. The statute defines grooming as a pattern of conduct by an adult directed toward a minor that a reasonable person would interpret as intended to entice, coerce, or prepare that child for sexual activity. Ohio law specifically permits prosecutors to charge grooming alongside other sex offences arising from the same conduct.

Under the terms set at his arraignment, Walter is required to wear GPS monitoring equipment, obey a protection order, report regularly to the probation department, and have no direct or indirect contact with any person under the age of 18. Bond was posted, according to court records.

Dual Access to Children: Church and School District

Walter's LinkedIn profile, cited in local reporting, lists him as serving three congregations in Deshler: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Oakdale UMC, and New Beginnings UMC. He had been in the role since 2021, having previously served as an assistant pastor in Bowling Green, Ohio. His simultaneous employment as a school bus driver with Patrick Henry Local Schools placed him in a position of daily, routine contact with children entirely separate from his religious duties.

Patrick Henry Local Schools released a statement on Facebook confirming the arrest. 'The district is aware of the arrest and criminal charges involving an employee of the district. The employee has been suspended without pay. Because this is a personnel and legal matter, the district will have no further comment.' Superintendent Dr Josh Biederstedt separately confirmed to local media that the suspended employee was Walter and that his role was as a bus driver.

The combination of roles is significant from a safeguarding standpoint. Clergy hold a position of pastoral trust, and school transport workers operate in a structured but often unsupervised setting with minors. Howe-Gebers told the Northwest Signal the investigation began after information was provided to the Deshler Police Department through a mix of anonymous and identified tips. 'They received some information, some anonymously, some not, and then they followed up on that,' she said.

Investigation Ongoing, No Further Allegations Confirmed

The Deshler Police Department has stated the case remains an active investigation and has declined to release further details at this stage. The department has asked anyone with information relevant to the case to contact them at 419-278-2786. Prosecutor Howe-Gebers declined to elaborate on the specific nature of the alleged conduct beyond confirming the charges and the clergy subsection.

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Court records do not yet reflect any additional charges or alleged victims beyond what has been publicly filed. Walter has not entered a formal plea in Henry County Common Pleas Court, to which the case was referred after he waived the preliminary hearing. No defence attorney has been publicly identified in the local reporting reviewed for this article.

The charges are allegations. Walter has not been convicted of any offence, and he is presumed innocent unless and until a court determines otherwise. The case is governed by Ohio Revised Code Title XXIX, which covers the full framework for sex offences in the state.

A man trusted with children by two separate institutions now faces the prospect of mandatory prison time, and a small Ohio community is left asking how long the warning signs went unnoticed.