Nicole Kidman's friends are reportedly worried the Oscar winner could be hurt by Scarpetta co star Simon Baker after the pair were seen holding hands in New York, with sources claiming she may be misreading his intentions and that he is 'still playing the field.'

The concern comes after upheaval in Kidman's personal life. Following the end of her marriage to Keith Urban, she is said to be returning to the dating world after nearly two decades as part of a high profile couple. Those close to her, according to Globe, believe she remains vulnerable and is adjusting to a very different dating culture.

Nicole Kidman Linked To Simon Baker After Scarpetta Premiere

Attention on Kidman's love life intensified when she arrived at the New York premiere of Amazon Prime drama Scarpetta with fellow Australian actor Simon Baker. Photographs of the pair holding hands quickly fuelled speculation that their on screen chemistry had spilled into real life.

Globe says Kidman sees the situation as fairly harmless. 'Nicole thinks this is all fairly harmless and is enjoying the attention,' an unnamed source told the outlet, adding that people around her 'are worried she's getting a lot more caught up than she realises.'

The source described Kidman as someone who 'leads with her heart and gives people the benefit of the doubt,' suggesting that is what worries those around her. Baker, 56, is portrayed as both charismatic and complicated. He 'has a lot of charm and knows exactly how to turn it on,' the insider said, but is also 'going through his own issues and is not in the most stable place right now.' No evidence for those claims was provided.

Friends Say Kidman Is 'Naïve' About Modern Dating

The piece leans heavily on the idea that Kidman is navigating a dating landscape very different from the one she left in the mid 2000s. After nearly 20 years with Urban, she is now, according to the source, encountering a world of casual links and blurred boundaries.

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'She's quite naïve when it comes to the way men operate these days,' the insider claimed. In their view, 'it's become almost the norm for people to have multiple 'situationships' and not think anything of it and by all accounts, Simon is still playing the field.'

That allegation is entirely one sided. Globe did not include a response from Baker or his representatives, and it offered no specific examples to support the suggestion that he is 'still playing the field.' As it stands, the claim rests solely on an unnamed source and should be treated with caution.

What Globe does make clear is that this supposedly casual approach to romance is not how Kidman is said to operate. 'She's very much a one man woman, and right now she's still very vulnerable so her friends can't help but worry she's going to end up getting hurt,' the insider said.

The same person suggested that any confusion might not be deliberate on Baker's part. 'It may not be Simon's intention to send mixed signals,' they added, 'but he does not seem to be in the right headspace for anything serious, and Nicole's not going to be happy if she's just one of many.'

Neither Kidman nor Baker has publicly defined the nature of their relationship. There has been no official confirmation that they are dating, and no on the record comment about the photographs from the Scarpetta premiere or any off screen relationship. The Globe account rests on a single unnamed source and remains unverified. For now, the hand holding has generated more heat than proof.