Nicole Kidman's friends are urging her to date £48 million tycoon Paul Salem months after her divorce from Keith Urban was finalised in a Nashville court. The 58-year-old actress now lives mainly in Australia with daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, as sources report interest from the 62-year-old MGM Resorts chairman.

Kidman and Urban, both 58, ended their 19-year marriage in September last year. The divorce was officialised in early January this year. Kidman gained primary custody, 306 days a year to Urban's 59, as they divided their £300 million property portfolio.

Nicole Kidman's Circle Pushes Paul Salem Link

Paul Salem chairs MGM Resorts International with a fortune over $60 million. Recent stock purchases exceeded $4.9 million. Insiders say Kidman's friends view him as a stable option outside entertainment. 'The feeling is that someone like Paul represents a refreshing alternative to the kind of relationships she's had in the past, and that contrast is being seen as a real advantage,' one told OK! Magazine.

Nicole Kidman 🇦🇺 has a new admirer just weeks after finalizing her divorce from Keith Urban 🇦🇺.



The 58-year-old star is reportedly interested in multi-billionaire Paul Salem 💼. The 62-year-old tycoon serves as chairman of the board at MGM Resorts International 🎰.



Sources say… pic.twitter.com/jVOnLIdkvP — RusWar (@ruswar) February 18, 2026

Reese Witherspoon is said to back the match. She has dated financier Oliver Haarmann since mid-2024, introducing him to her children. 'Reese has been one of the most outspoken voices in Nicole's circle when it comes to encouraging her to keep an open mind,' the source said. 'She's really championing the idea that this could be a moment for Nicole to step outside her usual expectations and explore a different kind of connection.' Witherspoon draws from her experience to highlight benefits of non-industry partners.

Kidman and Salem have crossed paths twice in group settings, thanks to mutual mates, but there's zero sign of solo dates or sparks flying. She's not biting yet, sources stress. These rumours bubbled up in February, but by late March, it's all still speculation. No photos, no sightings, just friends' nudges.

Kidman's Measured Return to Dating

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Kidman sets firm boundaries after years of public scrutiny. 'She's entering this stage of her life with a very defined set of boundaries and a clear understanding of what she will and won't accept,' a source said. These include a 'no actors' policy, preference for sober and successful partners who match her maturity, and insistence on friend-vetted introductions before even coffee. 'There's no sense of urgency driving her decisions. She is being more deliberate than ever about who she allows into her personal space,' the source added.

Her fame complicates matters, with any new partner facing immediate media glare. She prioritises discretion from the outset to shield early stages. 'For Nicole, it's no longer simply about attraction or connection. It is about establishing trust, ensuring discretion, and feeling confident that the person understands the level of privacy she needs from the very beginning,' the source said. Experts like relationship coach Sofie Roos agree, suggesting partners outside showbiz could help build privately.

Family remains central. 'Nicole is fiercely protective when it comes to her children, and that instinct guides a lot of her decisions right now,' another insider noted. 'She has been very clear that their wellbeing comes first. She is not willing to introduce anyone new into their lives unless the relationship has real substance and long-term potential.'

She welcomes attention without pressure. 'Nicole is certainly aware of the attention she's receiving and appreciates it, but there's no sense of pressure on her to act on it,' one source said. Her focus stays on self-reflection and clear priorities in any future partnership.