An exclusively released unedited transcript has shed new light on the viral bodycam footage showing police officers wrongly subduing 18-year-old university student Henry Novak after he had been stabbed.

Novak was stabbed in Southampton in December 2025 by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, who told officers he had been the victim of a racially motivated attack. Police initially believed his account and proceeded to handcuff the wounded student, who later died at the scene.

@this_norway_guy Henry Nowak, an 18 year old student, was fatally stabbed in Southampton, England, on December 3, 2025. The case gained international attention after bodycam footage showed police mistakenly treating him as the suspect rather than the victim. In 2026, Vickrum Digwa was convicted of his murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. Henry Nowak’s father, Mark, delivered a heartbreaking victim impact statement after his son's killer, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Speaking about the trauma of the night Henry died, he stated: "I was not there when he needed me most. The thought of him lying in the road, scared, bleeding to death, will haunt me forever." #england #europe #news #justice ♬ original lyd - This_Norway_Guy

The newly released transcript reveals, in harrowing detail, the critical eight-minute delay before officers discovered and accepted that Novak had suffered fatal stab wounds. Meanwhile, the public continues to demand accountability over the officers' handling of the incident.

According to the transcript released to BBC News, Novak repeatedly told officers he had been stabbed while struggling to breathe. Despite his insistence, officers dismissed his pleas, with one heard saying: 'Don't think you have, mate.'

The Moment Officers Discovered the Wounds

Minutes after restraining Novak, the situation escalated when officers noticed the 18-year-old had stopped breathing. They removed his handcuffs and lifted him, accidentally striking his head against a wall in the process.

An officer began providing CPR while emergency medical assistance was requested, with medics providing the instructions: 'push hard and fast and two times a second' through the phone.

Read more Henry Nowak Case: Why Police Handcuffed a Dying Teen and the Questions It Raises Henry Nowak Case: Why Police Handcuffed a Dying Teen and the Questions It Raises

Approximately eight minutes after police arrived, a female officer decided to check whether Novak had been stabbed. She cut open his shirt with a pair of scissors, revealing the fatal wound.

After making the discovery, the officer performing CPR was heard saying: 'That makes it worse. He's got a stab. I'm pushing on a [swears] stab wound.'

Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards and took over medical treatment.

Medical professionals continued attempting to revive Novak for 51 minutes. However, he was pronounced dead at 12:37am the following day by an emergency doctor who had been flown to the scene by helicopter.

Authorities Apologise as Investigation Continues

Since the incident, Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France has apologised on behalf of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. He reiterated that the officers on the scene were deceived and could not have known about Novak's stab wound upon arrival.

The Police Force also shared a pathologist's statement, which concluded the stab wound's fatality, regardless of how quickly it was identified.

Meanwhile, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a separate investigation into the force's handling of the incident, including the officers' use of handcuffs and the first aid provided to Novak.

A Tragedy that Continues to Resonate

As investigations into the police response continue, the tragedy that claimed Henry Novak's life continues to resonate with both the public and his family. The newly released transcript has provided a clearer picture of the critical moments leading up to his death, but for those closest to him, it also serves as a painful reminder of his final moments.

While investigators examine the actions of the officers involved, many questions surrounding the fatal eight-minute delay remain unanswered.