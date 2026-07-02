Seven months after the death of Henry Nowak, the two police officers who handcuffed the 18-year-old as he lay fatally wounded are under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it is examining whether the officers breached professional standards relating to the use of force, duty of care, and authority, respect and courtesy.

In England and Wales, gross misconduct is the most serious category of police disciplinary investigation and can result in dismissal if the allegations are upheld.

Police Watchdogs Escalate Investigations

The IOPC initially treated the two Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers as witnesses rather than subjects of the investigation, saying there was no indication of a disciplinary breach. That decision prompted public criticism.

After reassessing the evidence and meeting Henry's grieving family earlier this month, the watchdog reversed its position and formally notified the officers that they are now under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

In a statement, the IOPC said: 'These relate to potential failures by the officers to recognise that Henry needed urgent medical attention, to immediately act after he said he had been stabbed and he couldn't breathe, and the decision to arrest and handcuff Henry rather than provide immediate first aid.'

The watchdog also addressed the viral bodycam footage, in which one officer replied, 'I don't think you have mate,' after Henry said he had been stabbed.

'There's also an indication one of the officers may have breached the standard relating to authority, respect and courtesy, for appearing to dismiss Henry saying he had been stabbed,' an IOPC spokesperson said.

Investigators are also examining whether the suspect's account or Henry's race influenced the officers' decision-making, and why Henry was restrained while Digwa was not, even after his arrest on suspicion of murder.

Read more Unedited Transcript Reveals Henry Novak's Heartbreaking Final Moments and Fatal Eight-Minute Police Delay Unedited Transcript Reveals Henry Novak's Heartbreaking Final Moments and Fatal Eight-Minute Police Delay

What Happened That Night

On 3 December 2025, Henry Nowak was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Singh Digwa. Police arrived at the scene, where Digwa claimed he had been the victim of a racially motivated attack, a claim the officers initially accepted.

The two officers, who have not been publicly identified, handcuffed Henry and treated him as the suspect despite the 18-year-old repeatedly telling them he had been stabbed.

An unedited transcript released last week revealed the officers eventually realised Henry had stopped breathing shortly after he was handcuffed and restrained on the ground.

Emergency services were called, but despite their efforts, Henry was pronounced dead at 12:37am.

Public Outrage

Derrick Campbell, the IOPC's director of engagement, said the incident and the viral bodycam footage had damaged public confidence in the force.

'There is clear evidence that public confidence in the force may have been seriously harmed by this incident, and that is a factor we must consider when assessing the evidence,' he said.

Henry's family has lodged formal complaints against Hampshire Police and met IOPC investigators this week to discuss the case now that the criminal proceedings have concluded.

What Happens Next

The two officers have remained away from frontline duties and have reportedly received threats following the release of the bodycam footage.

The IOPC aims to complete its investigation and interview both officers by September. If they return to duty before the investigation concludes, they will be restricted to roles with no public contact.