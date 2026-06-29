Newly released police bodycam footage has revived the debate over the murder of University of Southampton student Henry Nowak, revealing convicted killer Vickrum Singh Digwa repeatedly claiming he had been the victim of a racist attack in the moments after the fatal stabbing.

The footage, released in late June 2026 by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary following a BBC request and with the consent of Henry's family, captures Digwa's version of events before a jury later convicted him of murder.

Henry, an 18-year-old first-year finance student from Chafford Hundred, Essex, was stabbed to death on Belmont Road in Southampton on 3 December 2025, after a night out with friends. Digwa, 23, was found guilty of murder in May 2026 and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

Bodycam Footage Reveals False Claims

The newly released bodycam footage shows Digwa repeatedly telling officers that Henry had racially abused him, assaulted him and knocked off his turban.

'He pushed my turban off my head, started grabbing my hair...obviously from there, then obviously altercations happened,' Digwa says to officers in the video.

Watch Henry Nowak's killer repeatedly lie to police



The new footage shows Digwa's repeated and insistent "wicked lies" to officers about having been "racially attacked" and his false claims that Henry was "obviously drunk". pic.twitter.com/atEuhBU6ai — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) June 26, 2026

However, prosecutors later argued those claims were false, and the jury rejected Digwa's account during the trial. Meanwhile, on the internet, many have described Digwa's words as 'wicked lies', as he can be heard saying he was the one trying to back away from the situation.

'I told him, "Look, mate, you clearly are obviously drunk." I said to him, "Carry on with your day." He said that, and then he started just escalating the situation, calling me and all this sort of stuff,' Digwa explained to police in the video.

Read more Henry Nowak Case: Why Police Handcuffed a Dying Teen and the Questions It Raises Henry Nowak Case: Why Police Handcuffed a Dying Teen and the Questions It Raises

As officers arrived, Henry can be heard saying he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe while lying seriously injured on the ground. Based on the information initially provided at the scene, police temporarily treated Henry as a suspect and placed him in handcuffs while attempting to establish what had happened.

The footage has since prompted renewed debate over those critical first few minutes of the investigation, with critics questioning how the initial response unfolded before officers realised Henry was the victim.

Jury Rejected Self-Defence Account

Later during the proceedings, the court heard that Digwa stabbed Henry five times with a 21-centimetre dagger, inflicting a fatal wound to his chest. Digwa told jurors he acted in self-defence after Henry allegedly racially abused him and attacked him.

The prosecution argued that the encounter was not an act of self-defence, and the jury unanimously rejected Digwa's version of events.

Judge William Mousley KC sentenced Digwa to life imprisonment on 1 June 2026, describing the killing as brutal. Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, was also convicted of assisting an offender following the stabbing.

The case drew national attention because Digwa said he carried the large dagger as part of his adherence to Nihang Sikh traditions, alongside a ceremonial kirpan. However, prosecutors maintained the weapon was unlawfully used during the fatal confrontation.

Investigation Into Police Response Continues

Henry's family has consistently said Digwa bears sole responsibility for the teenager's death while also expressing concern about the initial police response captured in the footage.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which continues to investigate officers' handling of the incident. An inquest into Henry's death has been scheduled for September 2027.

While Digwa is now serving a life sentence for his murder, the IOPC investigation and forthcoming inquest are expected to provide further answers about the police response during the tragic final moments of the Southampton stabbing.