A seven-month search for the country's most wanted man concluded tragically in rural Victoria early Monday morning. Taskforce officers tracked down the self-proclaimed 'sovereign citizen' at a secluded property following a large cross-border operation. Despite efforts to resolve the high-risk stand-off peacefully, it turned fatal when the suspect allegedly refused to lay down his weapon and was shot dead.

Dezi Freeman, accused of killing two Porepunkah officers, was involved in a tense, hours-long confrontation. Chief Commissioner Mike Bush stated that tactical units opened fire just after 8:30 a.m. after the suspect refused to surrender.

Breaking: Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush has held a press conference on the details surrounding the police shooting of fugitive Dezi Freeman.



Commissioner Bush said a formal confirmation of identity will not be given until the identification process has been… pic.twitter.com/LugQXATUN6 — The Context (@thecontextaus) March 30, 2026

Operation Summit Concludes after Rural Stand-Off

While the Chief Commissioner stopped short of naming the deceased as Freeman, he clarified that the shooting marked the end of Operation Summit, the long-standing inquiry into the fugitive's trail. The breakthrough effectively closes a traumatic chapter for the families of the two fallen officers, providing a sense of resolution seven months after the initial tragedy.

'Whilst it's being reported that person is Desmond Freeman, we have to run through a very formal identification process. So Victoria police, at this stage, will not confirm the identity of that person until that process has been undertaken,' Bush said.

Dezi Freeman has been shot dead by police after months on the run.



The 56-year-old was found on Monday morning and then shot by heavily armed police bringing to an end a complex, marathon search, 7NEWS can exclusively reveal. #dezifreeman #police #vicpolice #victoria #porepunkah pic.twitter.com/l8giYHI6a9 — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) March 29, 2026

He added that 'Whilst there will be a professional standards command and a coroner's hearing into this matter, everything I know at this point tells me that this shooting was justified.'

Investigation into the exact sequence of events is still underway, though Commissioner Bush indicated the fatal confrontation was the final outcome of a tense stand-off. Tactical units arrived at the rural address around 5:30 a.m. and gave the suspect a clear opportunity to surrender.

'There was an opportunity for him to surrender peacefully, which he did not. We strongly believe – yet to be confirmed as well – that he was armed.'

Search for Accomplices Continues

Commissioner Bush stated the fugitive was located roughly 100km away from Porepunkah at a remote address. He described the suspect's hiding place as 'a cross between a [shipping] container and a very long caravan.' According to the commissioner, no other individuals were present at the scene during the confrontation with tactical units.

Detectives are currently tracing when Freeman fled the Porepunkah region and whether he received any local assistance.

Dezi Freeman has been shot dead by police after months on the run.



The 56-year-old was found on Monday morning and then shot by heavily armed police bringing to an end a complex, marathon search pic.twitter.com/sr860XYqjS — Christion Maronite (@eye_the49565) March 30, 2026

The hunt for Freeman (f.k.a.) Desmond Filby had been the force's top priority since 26 August. On that day, he allegedly opened fire at a Porepunkah property, killing 59-year-old Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and 35-year-old Senior Constable Vadim De Waart. A third officer also sustained injuries during the encounter.

On 26 August, a task force of 10 officers—comprising local police and specialist child abuse investigators—arrived at the property roughly 210km north-east of Melbourne. They had intended to serve a search warrant at the rural Victorian site before Freeman allegedly opened fire on the group.

Closure for Grieving Families

Commissioner Bush confirmed that the relatives of Thompson and De Waart, along with the other officers present during the August confrontation, were the first to be informed of Monday's events. He expressed hope that the outcome would provide a long-awaited resolution to the 2025 tragedy. 'Should it be confirmed that the deceased is Freeman, this brings closure to what was a tragic and terrible event,' he said.

The scale of the operation to locate Freeman was described by Commissioner Bush as the most significant commitment of police resources in the force's history. This massive effort pulled in specialist officers from across every Australian state and territory, as well as from New Zealand.

The Fugitive's Flight into the Bush

Freeman, 56, had a history of involvement with pseudolaw and the 'sovereign citizen' movement. He allegedly escaped into the dense woodland while heavily armed, sparking a manhunt that lasted for several weeks.

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During a press briefing in February, following a five-day search, investigators revealed they were considering three potential outcomes for Freeman. These theories suggested he had either died near Mount Buffalo through misadventure or self-harm, managed to flee the region with the help of others, or successfully escaped the area to survive entirely on his own.

Wayne Gatt, secretary of the police Association Victoria, issued a statement identifying the deceased as Dezi Freeman. 'Our members said they would find him. They did,' Gatt said. The union leader described the fatal shooting of Freeman as 'a step forward' for all those affected by the tragedy.

'Closure isn't the right word. This represents a step forward for our members, for the families of our fallen members and for the community. It doesn't lessen the trauma, give back the futures that were callously stolen or lessen the collective fear and grief that this tragic event has instilled in police and the wider public,' Gatt said.