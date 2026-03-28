A sheriff's deputy in Arizona has been arrested on kidnapping charges while authorities continue the high-profile search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her home near Tucson in early February. The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Deputy Travis Reynolds, 22, was taken into custody over an alleged incident on 19 March and has since been fired, but investigators insist there is currently no evidence linking him to the Nancy Guthrie case.

The news came after weeks of mounting frustration and anxiety around Guthrie's disappearance. She was reported missing on 1 February from the affluent Catalina Foothills area, just north of Tucson, with investigators believing she was taken from her home the previous night. Guthrie, the mother of broadcaster Savannah Guthrie, has now been missing for more than a month. The FBI is assisting local authorities, who say they have fielded tens of thousands of tips, collected home surveillance footage, and widened neighbourhood interviews to include landscapers, construction workers, and other non-residents to identify any potential lead.

VULGARITY WARNING: A Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been arrested, accused of kidnapping.

I received the interim complaint. Here’s what it says Travis Reynolds did: pic.twitter.com/YJPKeetsJF — Mary Coleman (@Mary_reports) March 27, 2026

Nancy Guthrie Case Overshadowed by Deputy's Arrest

So far, none of it has produced the breakthrough the family and community are desperate for. No suspect has been publicly identified, and police have not announced any physical evidence that clearly points to an abductor. A grainy image of a masked individual captured on surveillance footage at Guthrie's home has become a focal point for public speculation, but investigators have offered little public guidance on the figure's identity or significance.

Into this vacuum of certainty stepped the arrest of Reynolds, a uniformed member of the very sheriff's department at the centre of the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Reynolds is accused of detaining a woman in a department vehicle on 19 March, transporting her to the county jail, and then allegedly exploiting his position in a way prosecutors now describe as criminal.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department canned one of its deputies after he was arrested on a kidnapping charge.



This is the same department investigating Nancy Guthrie's abduction. pic.twitter.com/vRiu4aw4sh — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2026

Read more Ex-FBI Agent Sounds Alarm as Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Remains At Large and 'On the Loose' Ex-FBI Agent Sounds Alarm as Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Remains At Large and 'On the Loose'

During the transport, Reynolds allegedly made a sexually explicit comment about the woman. When they arrived at the jail, he allegedly returned to the vehicle, moved her restrained hands from behind her back to the front, and climbed inside. He is accused of sharing a vape pen with her and telling her he could help with her case, suggesting they could instead go to a hotel for sexual activity. The woman told investigators that Reynolds also showed her explicit videos on his phone, featuring a man engaged in sexual acts whom she believed was Reynolds himself. After she exited the vehicle, he allegedly asked her to lift her shirt.

Tucson Police arrested him, and he is being held on a bond of $200,000 (approximately £155,000). The sheriff's department confirmed he was dismissed following his arrest.

Reynolds' badge and uniform gave him access, authority, and public trust. His alleged conduct, if proven, raises questions about internal oversight and the broader culture inside the force, even as investigators maintain that the two cases are unrelated.

🚨 THIS JUST GOT DARK — DEPUTY JUST ARRESTED AND FIRED FOR KIDNAPPING IN SAME COUNTY AS NANCY GUTHRIE



BREAKING:



A Pima County sheriff’s deputy has been ARRESTED AND FIRED after being accused of kidnapping… while transporting a female inmate.



He’s now sitting in jail on… pic.twitter.com/j8HpzOCSoo — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 27, 2026

Online Theories Swirl Around Nancy Guthrie and 'Masked Suspect'

Officially, authorities have drawn a bright line. They have said there is no direct link between Reynolds and the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, have not placed him near her home on the night she vanished, and have disclosed no evidence that he had contact with her or access to her case files.

Social media, predictably, is less restrained. After Reynolds' mugshot and details of the allegations were made public, users began comparing his appearance with that of the masked person seen in the surveillance footage from Guthrie's property. Side-by-side images, some heavily zoomed and over-analysed, started to circulate, accompanied by suspicious captions and pointed questions.

'Why does he look familiar????????' one user asked. Another demanded: 'Did he have access to the Guthrie case? Any connections? Sickening.'

BREAKING! Could this be Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper?@KVOA reports: Travis Reynolds, 22, a deputy with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping. The department confirmed he was fired after being notified of the arrest by the Tucson Police… pic.twitter.com/zjfqULwTa8 — LTL (@letstalkliveytc) March 27, 2026

There is no confirmation of any such connection, and nothing in the available records shows that Reynolds has been named a suspect, person of interest, or witness in the Guthrie investigation. For now, all of that online cross-referencing is conjecture and should be treated as such. The masked figure in the video remains unidentified in public, and law enforcement has not endorsed any of the comparisons being made on social platforms.

🚨 BREAKING: The Pima County Sheriff is BLOCKING the FBI from key evidence in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, per Fox



Democrat Sheriff Chris Nanos is CLEARLY putting politics ahead of finding Nancy



Dude needs to RESIGN. He’s botched this from DAY ONE pic.twitter.com/fRcPYYsBc6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 13, 2026

Behind the noise, the core facts of the Nancy Guthrie case have barely shifted. An 84-year-old woman disappeared from a quiet neighbourhood. The FBI has widened its search, the local sheriff is under pressure, and the community continues to hold vigils and leave flowers at a makeshift memorial near her home. Sheriff Chris Nanos faces the additional pressure of his own deputy's arrest, even as he maintains that the hunt for Guthrie's abductor has not lost momentum.

Until investigators announce otherwise, the arrest of Travis Reynolds sits alongside the Nancy Guthrie case rather than inside it: two disturbing stories unfolding in the same jurisdiction, inviting the public to connect dots that, on the record, do not yet connect at all.