Samira Mohyeddin accused Goldie Ghamari of threatening to kill her in Persian during a televised debate about Iran on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday. Ghamari denied the allegation and later threatened legal action against the journalist.

The broadcast does not establish what Ghamari said in Persian. Her explanation differed from Mohyeddin's account, leaving the central allegation disputed.

How the Iran Debate Turned Personal

The segment, broadcast on Thanksgiving Day in the United States, began with a discussion about whether Iranians could rise up against the Islamic regime. Mohyeddin argued that people were focused on daily hardships rather than regime change.

Ghamari said her opponent was repeating the regime's talking points, calling them 'nonsense' and 'very shameful'.

The exchange soon shifted from the prospects of political change to the words traded between the two guests.

When Mohyeddin tried to respond, Ghamari shouted: 'Do not interrupt me when I'm speaking! You shut your mouth!' She then spoke to Mohyeddin in Persian. 'You are such trash,' Mohyeddin retorted, before turning to Morgan. 'She just threatened to kill me in Persian on your show, Piers,' she said.

Ghamari immediately replied: 'I did not threaten to kill you.' Morgan asked her to clarify what she had said. Ghamari said Mohyeddin would have to answer to the Iranian people for her 'lies' once the Islamic regime fell. 'And shame on her. Shame on you,' she added.

Mohyeddin called Ghamari a liar, 'a filthy human being' and 'a joke'. Morgan tried to steer the discussion back to Iran. 'To be clear, Goldie, you did blow up at her first in a pretty personal way,' he told Ghamari.

Ghamari's Legal Threat and the Record Behind It

Mohyeddin also referred to Ghamari's law licence. Ghamari acknowledged telling her to shut her mouth, but maintained that she had made no threat. She asked Morgan whether the programme was meant to be about Iran or 'what's happening here'.

In a post on X, Ghamari wrote: 'Falsely accusing someone on TV of "threatening to murder you" is defamation. Samira will be hearing from my lawyers soon.' The post does not specify what action she intends to take. Mohyeddin's response to the legal threat was not available, and it is not known whether a legal letter has been sent.

The exchange over Ghamari's licence refers to a Law Society of Ontario disciplinary matter. In 2021, the regulator suspended her licence for professional misconduct involving money paid by a client for help with a case.

The information provided says Ghamari accepted the money but did not carry out the work, and that she said at the time she was trying to resolve the issue.

Mohyeddin made further accusations about Ghamari's record during the broadcast. Those claims have not been independently verified and are not repeated here.

The Persian words Ghamari used are not translated in the broadcast or the available material. Her account, that Mohyeddin would have to answer to Iranians after the regime fell, differs from Mohyeddin's description of a death threat. The footage alone does not settle what was said.