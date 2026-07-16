The Kardashian-Jenner family's original matriarch has died, leaving Kris Jenner and her six children mourning the woman who shaped four generations. Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon passed away on 16 July 2026 at the age of 91, with Kris breaking the news in an emotional Instagram post the same day.

MJ was mother to Kris and the late Karen Houghton, grandmother to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie, and great-grandmother to a sprawling brood of Kardashian-Jenner children. Her death closes a life that spanned three marriages, decades in San Diego retail and years in front of the cameras on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Kris Jenner Announces Her Mother's Death

Kris confirmed MJ's passing in a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram on the day she died. 'Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,' her caption began. 'There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me. My mom was the heart of our family.'

She credited her mother with instilling the family's core values, writing that MJ 'taught us that family is everything' and 'showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments'. 'Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely,' Kris continued. 'I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter.'

She closed with the line that gives the tribute its emotional weight. 'When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us,' Kris wrote. 'My heart is broken into a million pieces... thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life.'

Who Was Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon?

Born on 26 July 1934, MJ was days away from her 92nd birthday when she died. A former teacher and a survivor of both breast and colon cancer, she married three times, beginning with a brief union to her high-school sweetheart.

Her second marriage, to Kris's father Robert True 'Bob' Houghton, took place in 1954 and produced two daughters, Kris and Karen. The couple divorced less than a decade later. MJ went on to marry businessman Harry Shannon, her third husband, who died in a car accident in 2003 after 40 years together.

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Long before the Kardashian name became a global brand, MJ co-founded a San Diego clothing boutique called Shannon & Company, which Kris later took over. She was also a familiar face on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and 'The Kardashians', appearing as a blunt, dryly funny presence the family called 'MJ'. In a 2025 episode, Kris described her mother as 'frail', foreshadowing the loss now confirmed.

A Family Already Marked By Grief

MJ's death compounds a loss the family has carried for more than two years. Her younger daughter, Karen Houghton, died suddenly on 18 March 2024 at 65, leaving behind her own daughter, Natalie Zettel. At the time, Kris wrote it was 'with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness' that she shared the news.

That meant MJ spent her final years having outlived one of her two daughters, a fact that makes Kris's description of her mother as 'the heart of our family' carry even greater weight. For a family whose lives have played out largely in public for two decades, MJ's passing marks the loss of the one figure who predated the reality-television empire altogether.

Kris closed her tribute describing a legacy she said would outlast her mother's death. 'Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched,' she wrote. 'There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you.'

Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon is survived by her daughter Kris Jenner, her six grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew her simply as MJ. For a woman who spent her later decades stepping in and out of reality-television frames, her influence on the family's values was, according to Kris, quieter and more enduring than anything captured on camera.