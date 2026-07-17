Kris Jenner is mourning the loss of her mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, who has died aged 91, bringing an end to the life of the beloved Kardashian-Jenner matriarch whose warmth, humour and resilience made her a fan favourite on the family's reality television shows.

Kris announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram on 16 July, describing her mother as 'the heart of our family' and paying tribute to the woman she said shaped generations through her kindness, faith and unconditional love.

Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon Dies At 91

In her emotional tribute, Kris reflected on the profound influence her mother had on the Kardashian-Jenner family.

'Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,' Kris wrote. 'There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.'

She described MJ as 'the heart of our family' and credited her with teaching her children and grandchildren the importance of kindness, resilience and putting family first. Kris also thanked her mother for every sacrifice, lesson and act of unconditional love throughout her life.

Kim Kardashian also paid tribute, sharing family photos while reflecting on her grandmother's lasting influence, including memories of her first job at MJ's children's boutique.

'My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin... You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we'll carry with us forever,' Kim wrote.

MJ's Breast and Colon Cancer Battle

MJ's resilience extended beyond her role as the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, having survived both breast and colon cancer during her lifetime.

Her health journey was documented on the family's reality television shows, where viewers watched her undergo treatment before making a recovery.

Kris has previously spoken about her mother's cancer battles to encourage regular screenings and early detection.

Her grandchildren also frequently praised her strength, saying her experiences served as a reminder to cherish every moment with loved ones.

Read more Kris Jenner's Mom Cause of Death: What Happened to MJ Shannon as Kardashian Family Mourns Her Death at 91 Kris Jenner's Mom Cause of Death: What Happened to MJ Shannon as Kardashian Family Mourns Her Death at 91

Despite her health challenges, MJ remained an active presence at family milestones and continued appearing on their shows where her humour, warmth and close bond with her children and grandchildren made her a favourite among viewers.

Mommy MJ: Kris Jenner's First Mentor

Born Mary Jo Campbell in Arkansas in 1934, MJ raised Kris and her late daughter Karen Houghton before building a successful children's clothing boutique, Shannon & Company, in La Jolla, California, with her third husband, Harry Shannon.

The family-run business helped inspire Kris's entrepreneurial ambitions, with the future manager and television personality working in the boutique as a teenager.

Although she entered the public spotlight later in life through Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, MJ quickly became one of the family's most beloved recurring figures thanks to her wit, warmth and unwavering support.

She was the grandmother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and remained a constant presence at family celebrations, milestones and television appearances.

MJ's death comes more than two years after the passing of her younger daughter, Karen, in March 2024.

As the Kardashian-Jenner family mourns another personal loss, they continue to remember the woman Kris described as the foundation and heart of their family. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed.