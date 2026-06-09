A father, mother and their nine-year-old son died after falling from a 36th-floor apartment in South London in the early hours of 27 May 2026, in an incident police are treating as a suspected murder-suicide while a full investigation is ongoing.

The victims were named as Rakesh Pai, 47, his wife Aditi Paralkar, 46, and their son Sid, 9, who fell approximately 400ft from a luxury apartment balcony in the UNCLE Elephant & Castle tower block at around 7:29am on Churchyard Row, Elephant and Castle.

Emergency services, including the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, London's Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade, rushed to the scene after multiple calls reporting people falling from height.

Despite extensive resuscitation efforts, all three were pronounced dead in the internal courtyard of the building.

The Shocking 400ft Fall From Luxury Tower

Police confirmed officers arrived within minutes of the emergency call and found the family in the courtyard area below the high-rise. No other injuries were reported, and no third-party involvement has been confirmed at this stage.

Read more Talay Riley Death: Brother Reveals Heartbreaking Final Conversation Before Fatal Stabbing Talay Riley Death: Brother Reveals Heartbreaking Final Conversation Before Fatal Stabbing

The UNCLE Elephant & Castle tower — a 45-storey residential block formerly known as Highpoint Tower — is one of the tallest private rental buildings in South London, with 458 apartments and rents of up to £3,800 per month for larger units.

The family are believed to have fallen from their private balcony on the 36th floor. The exact sequence of events remains unclear, and investigators are currently reviewing CCTV, building access logs and mobile phone records as part of the inquiry.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the incident involved a suicide pact, coercion, or other factors, stating only that the deaths are being treated as 'unexpected' pending post-mortem and forensic analysis.

Son's Illness Pressures And Emerging Theories

Rakesh Pai and Aditi Paralkar were Indian-born professionals who had built careers in the UK consultancy sector. They were described by acquaintances as private but close-knit, with a strong focus on their son Sid, who reportedly suffered from a serious long-term kidney condition and developmental health challenges.

Sources suggest the child required ongoing medical care, and some reports indicate the family had experienced difficulties navigating treatment pathways in both the UK and abroad. However, authorities have not officially confirmed any of these claims.

Friends have described emotional strain linked to Sid's illness, with some suggesting the parents had become increasingly isolated in recent months. However, others close to the family have questioned any assumption of premeditation, describing them as 'devoted and stable.'

As the investigation continues, several unverified theories have circulated online, including suggestions of a suicide pact driven by medical despair, an accidental fall during a domestic incident, or one parent acting alone before the other fell or followed.

However, police have not endorsed any of these narratives.

Witness Accounts And Ongoing Investigation

According to reports, residents in the tower reported hearing disturbances in the days leading up to the tragedy, including shouting and arguments coming from the family's apartment. One neighbour said the noises 'stopped abruptly' before emergency services arrived.

The building management has reassured tenants that there is no ongoing risk to residents. However, the incident has left parts of the community shaken, with some describing the atmosphere inside the luxury tower as 'deeply unsettled.'

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that specialist officers are working alongside coroners to establish the exact circumstances. Enquiries include forensic examination of the apartment, balcony access points, and toxicology reports.

At this stage, no arrests have been made, and no suspects are being sought. Officers continue to stress that all lines of inquiry remain open, including the possibility of a tragic domestic incident with multiple contributing factors.

An inquest into the deaths is expected at a later date.