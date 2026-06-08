President Donald Trump tore off his microphone and cut short a combative television interview after being pressed over his repeated claims that US elections were 'rigged'. The confrontation, broadcast on NBC's Meet the Press, exposed once again how quickly scrutiny over the 2020 election still provokes fury from the president.

The exchange with veteran presenter Kristen Welker unravelled during a wide-ranging interview filmed in Wisconsin on Friday and aired Sunday. The discussion started with the election administration in California but deteriorated into accusations, personal insults and another airing of Trump's disproven claims surrounding the 2020 presidential race.

What Led to Trump's Walkout

Welker challenged Trump after he alleged that California's gubernatorial election process was fraudulent because ballots were still being counted days after voting. Election officials in California routinely process mail-in ballots after election day under state law, a system that has existed for years and affects both parties.

Trump nevertheless insisted the process showed the race was 'rigged'.

'It's four days and they aren't even close to counting [ballots],' Trump said during the interview.

Welker pushed back, noting that prolonged counting periods are standard in California due to the state's size and vote-by-mail system. Trump responded by broadening his attack beyond the election itself, targeting NBC and the press more generally.

Personal Attacks Replace Policy Discussion

When Welker asked whether he had proof of fraud in California's gubernatorial race, Trump called her 'crooked' and accused NBC News of deliberately misleading the public.

'They're crooked, just like you're crooked, your press is crooked. And Meet the Press is crooked,' he said.

Welker attempted to continue questioning him, but Trump escalated further, saying: 'You're either crooked or you're stupid.'

The president then revived the central falsehood that has shadowed American politics for nearly six years, insisting once again that he won the 2020 election despite exhaustive recounts, court rulings and state certifications confirming Joe Biden's victory.

No credible evidence has ever emerged proving widespread fraud altered the outcome of the 2020 race. Trump and his allies lost dozens of court challenges contesting the results.

January 6 Questions Trigger Further Friction

Earlier in the interview, tensions had already surfaced when Welker questioned Trump about individuals convicted over the January 6 Capitol attack.

Read more 10 Photos of Kristen Welker: The Meet the Press Host Trump Called 'Crooked' Before Walking Out 10 Photos of Kristen Welker: The Meet the Press Host Trump Called 'Crooked' Before Walking Out

The president was asked whether people who pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers could receive money through his proposed 'anti-weaponisation' compensation fund.

Trump avoided giving a direct answer and instead claimed, without evidence, that some rioters had effectively been encouraged into the Capitol by federal agents.

'You know why they pleaded guilty? Because they were told they were going to jail for 15 years,' Trump said. 'They were frightened. They were down. They were ushered into a building.'

More than 1,400 defendants have been charged in connection with the attack, including hundreds accused of assaulting law enforcement officers.

The issue remained politically volatile because Trump has continued portraying many January 6 defendants as victims rather than perpetrators. Critics argued the rhetoric attempts to rewrite the history of an attack that left police officers injured and lawmakers fleeing the Capitol.

Interview Ends Mid-Exchange

The interview finally collapsed after Welker continued attempting to question Trump about election integrity and his accusations against NBC.

'Let's call it quits because I've had enough,' Trump said while removing his microphone.

He added, 'Thank you, darling. Have a good time.'

Welker reminded Trump she had travelled to Wisconsin for the interview. Trump dismissed the point, saying he had already spent enough time with the network.

'I've sat in the rain with you for an hour. On and off in the rain and I've given you enough time,' he said. 'You oughta straighten out your press.'

NBC News has not publicly commented on Trump's decision to end the interview early.