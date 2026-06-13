Gene Shalit, the long-time film critic for the TODAY show who died at 100, had his final moments detailed by his family today. He was a fixture on television for four decades, recognisable for his bushy moustache. His relatives confirmed his Friday passing in a public statement.

The family confirmed the television personality passed without suffering. Shalit 'passed away peacefully today after 100 years of an amazing life,' his family said in a statement to NBC News.

How Gene Shalit Built a 40-Year Legacy on the TODAY Show

Shalit began as a part-time contributor for the broadcast programme in 1970. Three years later, he advanced to a full-time role, gaining prominence as the primary cinema reviewer. His family remarked, 'The TODAY show was an extraordinary era for him.'

He shared perspectives on major releases until his formal 2010 retirement. His cheeky wordplay and distinct visual presentation helped him stand out. He frequently incorporated puns into his segments, endearing himself to millions.

Delivering Unfiltered Opinions: Why Viewers Trusted His Direct Style

In his critique of the 1991 horror feature The Silence of the Lambs, he noted its quality directly. He stated the picture 'may be all wool and a yard wide, but it makes a terrific yarn.' He maintained this approach consistently.

When a release disappointed him, he rarely withheld his honest perspective. Regarding X-Men, he advised the audience that it 'should not be taken seriously. In fact, it should be taken with two aspirin.' He categorised Funny People as merely 'passable,' adding he was 'speaking colonically.'

Beyond standard reviews, Shalit conducted extensive interviews with prominent public figures. His conversations featured individuals ranging from Oprah Winfrey to Harrison Ford. He balanced serious inquiries with lighter questions, such as asking Kermit the Frog about marrying Miss Piggy.

Transitioning From Print Journalism to National Broadcast Television

Before his television fame, Shalit established a solid foundation in print journalism. He served as the senior film critic for Look Magazine and wrote for Ladies Home Journal for 12 years. His byline appeared in The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, TV Guide, Seventeen, Glamour, and McCall's.

He also maintained a strong presence on national radio networks. He broadcast a daily essay on NBC radio from 1969 to 1982. Furthermore, he engaged audiences as a regular panellist on game broadcasts like What's My Line? and To Tell The Truth.

R.I.P. Gene Shalit (1926-2026) pic.twitter.com/tiWh2ewmjV — The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) June 13, 2026

Tracing His Early Life From New Jersey to Illinois

Eugene Shalit was born on 25 March 1926 in New York, later spending his formative years in New Jersey. During elementary school, he founded The Spotlight, the institution's first newspaper. He even purchased a fedora to match his journalistic aspirations.

He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1949. There, he established his credentials as a sports editor, columnist, and humour writer for The Daily Illini. Afterwards, he transitioned to a daily newspaper in the Twin Cities and freelanced for The Associated Press in Chicago.

NEW: Longtime “TODAY” show film critic Gene Shalit, instantly recognizable for his walrus mustache and fondness for lively wordplay, "passed away peacefully today after 100 years of an amazing life," his family says. https://t.co/9R2cgFwdQy pic.twitter.com/nBCp55hxve — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) June 12, 2026

Concluding a Monumental Broadcasting Career and Final Farewell

Shalit concluded his active on-air coverage in 2010, marking the end of a significant era. His former co-host Meredith Vieira noted during a televised tribute, 'It's hard to imagine not having him here. He is the TODAY show.'

Following his retirement, he intentionally stepped away from the public eye. He spent his final years privately, reflecting on an influential career. He was married to Nancy Lewis from 1950 until her passing in 1978.