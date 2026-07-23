'Love Island: All Stars' winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare have officially tied the knot after two years together, with the bride once again brushing off questions about their five-year age gap and insisting her new husband has always been 'so mature'.

The newlyweds, who rose to fame on the ITV reality show, have long faced scrutiny over their ages but say the difference has never mattered to them.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends, more than two years after finding love on 'Love Island: All Stars'. Smith, 31, married Clare, 26, despite frequently being asked about their five-year age difference.

Their wedding marks another milestone for the pair, whose relationship has continued to flourish long after the cameras stopped rolling.

From 'Island' Life to Married Life

Smith and Clare first met during the first season of 'Love Island: All Stars', where they quickly formed one of the villa's strongest relationships.

Unlike many reality TV romances, their connection continued to grow after leaving the show. The couple went on to win the series, earning support from viewers who praised their chemistry and personalities.

Since then, they have regularly shared glimpses of their life on social media, from holidays abroad to moving in together and supporting one another's careers.

Their wedding is the latest chapter in a relationship that has outlasted the short-lived romances often associated with reality television couples.

Smith shared the news on social media, making sure to tag her new husband. The simple caption read, 'Just married,' and the post was quickly met with congratulations from friends and fans.

Molly Smith Opens up About Their Age Gap

Smith, 31, has previously addressed the couple's age difference during interviews, revealing that she initially noticed Tom Clare was younger but quickly realised it made little difference once they got to know each other.

Although five years is a modest age difference, fans often commented on the fact that Smith is older than Clare, something she has repeatedly brushed aside.

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Speaking about their relationship, the reality star explained that Clare, now 26, has always impressed her with his maturity.

'I always say he's actually so mature,' Smith said, adding that she rarely notices the five-year age gap because of the way he carries himself.

The model admitted that some people questioned whether their age difference could become an issue, particularly because they met on a reality dating show where relationships often face public scrutiny.

However, she said their shared values and similar outlook on life have always mattered far more than the number of years between them.

Molly Responds to Public Scrutiny

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Smith has also spoken about dealing with public criticism, particularly surrounding her appearance and relationship.

Earlier this year, she addressed online comments about her body after fans speculated that she had lost weight. Smith explained that while the attention could be overwhelming, she has learned to focus on her own wellbeing rather than outside opinions.

The reality star said she has become more confident in ignoring negativity and concentrating on the people who matter most, including Clare, whose support she has frequently credited throughout their relationship.

Why Their Age Difference Has Never Been an Issue

Five-year age gaps are common, but Smith has acknowledged that viewers occasionally raised eyebrows because she is older than Clare.

Smith has repeatedly praised Clare's calm personality, work ethic and emotional intelligence, saying those qualities convinced her early on that he was the right partner despite being younger.

As husband and wife, the couple appear to have shown that, for them, maturity and compatibility mattered far more than age, a point Smith has summed up simply by saying Tom is 'actually so mature'.

Their wedding marks one of the longer-lasting relationships to emerge from 'Love Island' and highlights that, for this couple, compatibility has not been determined by age. For Molly Smith and Tom Clare, the qualities that mattered most were trust, shared goals and mutual respect, foundations that have carried their relationship from a televised villa to married life.