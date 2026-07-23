American musical satirist Weird Al Yankovic says he turned down a seven‑figure offer to perform at a Saudi‑backed comedy festival in Riyadh last year, revealing that the single‑show payout would have been the biggest of his decades‑long career but that he 'just couldn't be part of that'.

The veteran performer said he felt too uncomfortable associating himself with the state‑sponsored event, despite confirming the proposal was worth at least £780,000 ($1,000,000).

Yankovic explained that the single‑show payout far exceeded any previous financial offer in his decades‑long career. He noted that while the financial offer was exceptionally high, he ultimately decided he 'just couldn't be part of that'.

Turning Down a Seven-Figure Comedy Festival Offer in Riyadh

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The festival took place last autumn, drawing several high‑profile American entertainers to the Middle Eastern nation. Prominent figures including Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Louis C.K., Pete Davidson and Aziz Ansari accepted invitations to perform.

Reports indicated that comedian payouts ranged from mid‑six figures up to roughly £1,250,000 ($1,600,000) for a single appearance. Yankovic confirmed his own rejected offer was at least £780,000 ($1,000,000).

Yankovic clarified that he holds no ill will toward industry peers who accepted the work. He assumed those who travelled to the region had their own personal justifications for doing so.

However, he maintained that he currently earns enough to reject any amount of money if the source makes him feel 'icky'. He expressed a strong desire for people to offer him projects that he 'didn't feel bad about accepting'.

Riyadh Comedy Festival Sparks Debate

The Riyadh comedy festival became a divisive topic across the global entertainment industry. Several notable comedians openly criticised the event due to its direct connection with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi government.

Entertainers such as Marc Maron, Jimmy Kimmel and David Cross publicly condemned the festival. Much of the backlash focused on the regime's human rights record and the state‑sanctioned murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Industry Backlash Over the Riyadh Comedy Festival

Yankovic was not alone in rejecting the large paycheques. Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka revealed on the social media platform X that she also declined an invitation. She stated that the offer came with strict content restrictions prohibiting jokes about the Saudi government, the local legal system and religious customs.

Okatsuka highlighted that the funding came directly from the Crown Prince, noting the government's history of executing journalists and individuals with non‑lethal drug offences without due process.

Shane Gillis similarly rejected a large financial offer for the event. He described his decision as a principled stand against accepting what he termed a 'significant bag' of money from the foreign regime.

“Weird Al” Yankovic turned down a million-dollar offer to perform in Saudi Arabia because "I don’t need to take any amount of money if it makes me feel icky."



"I was invited to the Riyadh Comedy Festival, which is something that I obviously did not want to do. They offered me,… pic.twitter.com/WO1fh75T8p — Variety (@Variety) July 23, 2026

Defending Appearances at the Comedy Festival in Riyadh

Conversely, many comedians who performed in Saudi Arabia defended their participation. Ansari argued that it is fundamentally unfair to blame ordinary citizens for the actions of their government, adding that he hoped the festival would encourage the country to become more open.

Burr described the trip as one of his top three career experiences and claimed the Saudi royals thoroughly enjoyed his performance.

Louis C.K. viewed the event as a 'good opportunity,' suggesting that comedy is a great way to engage with people and start talking.

Meanwhile, Chappelle joked during his set in Saudi Arabia that it felt easier to speak freely there than it does in America. It remains entirely unclear whether the festival will return in 2026.