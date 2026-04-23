Paul McCartney has revealed that he and Ringo Starr have recorded a new Beatles reunion track, Home To Us, in Los Angeles, telling invited fans last week that 'Ringo's never done a duet with one of the Beatles' as he previewed the song from his upcoming album The Boys From Dungeon Lane, due out on 29 May.

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The news came after weeks of low-key hints that McCartney's latest project would be a more personal return to his Liverpool roots. Home To Us sits at the heart of that idea, a reflective duet built around the two surviving Beatles' memories of growing up in the city in the 1940s and 50s. The track began, unusually, with Starr recording his drum part two years ago, before McCartney later invited him to add vocals and turn it into a full-blown collaboration.

Beatles Reunion Track Rewinds To Liverpool Childhood

For context, Starr himself had already let slip that the pair were back in the studio together. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, he confirmed he had worked on a new song with McCartney but stopped short of giving away its name or theme, according to the Mirror. What he did share was how the recording unfolded. 'It started two years ago with the drums,' he said. 'It was like in reverse, the drums went on first. It's amusing and very real because that is where we come from.'

At that private playback event in Los Angeles, McCartney told the select audience that Home To Us began as a straightforward session with Starr on drums, before the idea of a vocal duet took hold. The two are understood to harmonise on the chorus, giving fans something they have never actually heard before: the pair trading lines on a new, jointly sung track rather than the familiar set‑ups of one Beatle fronting a song while the other sits behind the kit.

McCartney framed the song as a direct look back at the Liverpool of their youth. He reportedly described their upbringing as 'a little rough, but home to us' and the lyrics are said to lean into that tension between hardship and affection. The title itself wears the sentiment openly.

Paul McCartney anuncia edición exclusiva para The Boys Of Dungeon Lane 🐦‍⬛https://t.co/eaQjABUE7X pic.twitter.com/p23OWCb1wc — Calico Skies Radio | McCartney 👐🏻 (@calicoradio) April 16, 2026

The album's broader concept has been set out more clearly. The Boys From Dungeon Lane is billed as a journey back to McCartney's formative years, the period that shaped not just his songwriting but, as the promotional material rather grandly has it, 'the very foundations of modern popular culture.' That might sound like typical record-label hyperbole, but it underlines how consciously McCartney is now curating his own origin story.

The Boys From Dungeon Lane And The New Beatles Song

To recall, listeners have already had one taste of this backward glance. The opening track, Days We Left Behind, was unveiled last month and serves almost as a mission statement for the album. Speaking about it, McCartney said: 'This is very much a memory song for me. The album title, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, comes from a lyric in this track.'

He went on to describe the pull of those recollections. 'I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I'm just writing about the past, but then I think: 'How can you write about anything else?' It's just a lot of memories of Liverpool.' It is a slightly rueful admission from a songwriter who once seemed relentlessly future‑facing. Now, in his eighties, McCartney appears more willing to sit with the ghosts.

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The song previews the legend’s album The Boys of Dungeon Lane, due May 29.https://t.co/npZHgUv976 pic.twitter.com/jo3jk6oVHF — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) April 10, 2026

Dungeon Lane itself was, by his own account, a stretch along the Mersey waterfront where he and his friends would 'mess about.' The area today sits a short walk from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, named for their bandmate murdered in 1980. Another absence hovers over the project in the form of George Harrison, who died of cancer in 2001. Any Beatles reunion track in 2024 necessarily carries those gaps within it.

There is, inevitably, a layer of nostalgia being packaged and sold here. A McCartney album that circles back to Liverpool, folds in a Beatles reunion song and features guest appearances from Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders and Sharleen Spiteri of Texas is a marketer's dream. But hearing Starr and McCartney sing together about the streets where their story began is also, quite simply, a rare thing.

At the LA playback, McCartney chose not to drown that rarity in grand statements. The line that stuck was simple enough: 'Ringo's never done a duet with one of the Beatles!' For fans who have spent decades combing through outtakes and bootlegs, the idea of that first-time moment — two old bandmates finally sharing a lead vocal on a brand new track — may be all the persuasion they need.

The Boys From Dungeon Lane will be released on 29 May via MPL/Capitol Records. Until then, Home To Us remains a tantalising fragment of a story that began in post-war Liverpool and has yet, it seems, to fully finish its final verse.