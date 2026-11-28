Peter Schiff criticised President Donald Trump's tariff policy in a social media post on Friday, arguing that it had backfired and citing reported October 2026 figures putting the US trade deficit at $149.5 billion (£114.13 billion).

The financial commentator and stockbroker's criticism followed a reported increase in the gap since July. Trump had previously credited tariffs for a sharp decline in the deficit in April 2026, offering a different assessment of a policy he has continued to pursue during his second term.

Peter Schiff Challenges Trump Over October Figures

The October figures, attributed to the Census Bureau's advance report, put imports at $365.3 billion (£278.87 billion) and exports at $215.8 billion (£164.74 billion). The difference between those totals matches the reported $149.5 billion (£114.13 billion) deficit.

The gap reportedly widened by 10.7% and was more than double its level in the same month a year earlier. July's deficit was reported at $118.9 billion (£90.77 billion). Those figures establish an increase between July and October, although they do not detail the movement in each intervening month.

Schiff focused on the size of the October shortfall and compared it with earlier monthly deficits.

'It was the third-largest monthly deficit in history, exceeded only by January and March of 2025, when importers rushed to avoid tariffs,' he stated. 'On trade, Trump is the biggest loser of any president.'

The historical ranking and explanation for the earlier import surge were Schiff's assessment. His criticism of Trump's presidential record was an opinion about trade policy, rather than a finding attributed to the Census Bureau.

Tariff Claims Divide Peter Schiff and Trump

Trump had previously celebrated a reported decline in the deficit in April 2026, posting 'THANK YOU MR. TARIFF!' on Truth Social. His message explicitly credited tariffs for that result.

Schiff cited the October figures in support of the opposite argument, contending that the administration's approach had backfired. The disagreement concerns how the president's trade policy should be judged against the reported deficit figures.

The October totals describe the gap between imports and exports. They do not, on their own, establish how much of that result was attributable to tariffs. Schiff's explanation therefore remains his interpretation of the data.

The reported increase also does not resolve the separate question of what drove the April decline Trump celebrated. Neither the president's earlier post nor Schiff's criticism provides a detailed breakdown of the factors behind the respective monthly results.

Trump has continued to pursue tariffs during his second term despite reported political and legal opposition. The president has also called himself the 'Tariff king'. Schiff's Friday post challenged the administration's record by returning to the size of the trade gap.

Peter Schiff's Earlier Clash With the President

Schiff regularly criticises Trump's economic policies on social media. His public commentary accompanies his work in investment management and his investing podcast, The Peter Schiff Show.

He is identified in the reporting as chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management, an investment adviser and wealth management firm.

An earlier dispute followed Schiff's appearance on Fox News. The account quotes Trump calling him a 'Trump-hating loser who has already proven to be wrong.'

That remark is presented in connection with their earlier clash, rather than as an administration response to the October figures. The available reporting includes no fresh response from Trump or his representatives to Schiff's Friday criticism.