Around 7,300 offenders in England and Wales are expected to be placed on alcohol monitoring tags during the World Cup this summer, under a government plan aimed at preventing alcohol-related violence and disorder.

The Ministry of Justice announced that criminals subject to court-imposed drinking bans or licence conditions will be monitored with technology designed to detect alcohol consumption.

Authorities are currently preparing for a rise in public gatherings, with football fans expected to watch matches in pubs, homes, and fan zones throughout the tournament. Government officials have warned that major sporting events can bring increased pressure on police and local services when alcohol contributes to anti-social behaviour and violent incidents.

World Cup Booze Ban Targets Offenders

The alcohol tags, which are fitted around an offender's ankle, use sweat analysis to detect whether a person has consumed alcohol. If drinking is detected, an alert is sent to probation officers, who can take further action, including returning the offender to court or potentially sending them back to prison.

The Ministry of Justice said the technology is designed to identify whether an offender has actually consumed alcohol rather than simply being present in places where alcohol is available. That distinction is intended to allow people to attend environments such as pubs or fan zones without automatically triggering enforcement.

Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending Minister Lord Timpson said the measures were designed to ensure football celebrations do not become a source of harm.

'Major sporting events should be a time for the country to come together and enjoy the game, not for alcohol-fuelled violence and disorder to ruin the occasion,' he said.

He added that wearing the technology should serve as a warning to offenders that breaking a court order could have serious consequences.

For context, alcohol monitoring tags have been used in England and Wales since 2020 for offenders whose sentences include restrictions on drinking. According to Ministry of Justice figures, offenders subject to alcohol bans complied with those conditions for 97 per cent of monitored days since the technology was introduced.

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The latest figures form part of a broader government effort to expand the use of electronic monitoring. The Ministry of Justice said around 5,000 offenders were already wearing alcohol tags when the tournament began, while a further 2,300 were expected to receive new orders during the competition.

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Officials argue that the technology can provide closer supervision for offenders who have previously been linked to alcohol-related harm. Around 20 per cent of people supervised by the Probation Service have been identified as having an alcohol-related need, according to government figures.

The government has also pointed to the wider financial impact of alcohol-related crime. The National Audit Office estimates alcohol-related harm costs the UK economy £21 billion ($27.8 billion) each year, with policing, healthcare, and criminal justice services among those affected.

The Ministry of Justice said alcohol monitoring would form part of an expansion of offender supervision, with tens of thousands more people expected to be electronically monitored over the next three years. It also announced plans to introduce a presumption that all prison leavers will be tagged on release as part of more intensive probation oversight.

The announcement comes alongside plans to increase probation funding by up to £700 million ($929 million) by 2028/29, including the recruitment of at least 1,300 additional probation officers over the following year.

While ministers have presented the tags as a preventative tool, the scheme applies only to offenders already subject to legal restrictions imposed by courts or probation authorities. It does not introduce a general alcohol ban for football supporters during the World Cup.

Government figures also cite research showing that 39 per cent of victims of serious offences believed alcohol played a role in the incident, based on Crime Survey data. However, it's worth noting that the effectiveness of monitoring technology remains tied to enforcement decisions made after alerts are issued, with probation officers responsible for assessing breaches and deciding what action follows.