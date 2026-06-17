The World Cup promises a spending boom for Britain, but sick days and reduced productivity may offset some gains.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup could deliver a significant boost to Britain's economy, generating billions of pounds in additional spending across pubs, restaurants, hotels, and transport services. However, the tournament may also create challenges for employers, with surveys suggesting millions of workers plan to take time off, work remotely or call in sick following late-night matches. Analysis by money.co.uk estimates the World Cup will generate a net economic gain of £7.6 billion for the UK between May and July, offering a welcome lift at a time when economic growth remains weak.

The findings suggest hospitality businesses will be among the biggest beneficiaries, while employers could face losses linked to absenteeism and reduced productivity if England progresses deep into the tournament.

A £7.6 Billion Economic Boost

According to money.co.uk, food and beverage businesses are expected to receive an additional £4.2 billion in revenue during the three-month period. The increase represents a 9.3 per cent rise compared with a typical summer as supporters spend more on food, drinks, and social gatherings centred around the tournament.

Read more Blame Game: FIFA Claims Fans 'Chose to Stand' to Hide Humiliating World Cup Attendance Deficit Blame Game: FIFA Claims Fans 'Chose to Stand' to Hide Humiliating World Cup Attendance Deficit

Accommodation providers are forecast to experience an even larger proportional increase. Spending is expected to rise by 25.2 per cent, generating an additional £3.5 billion in revenue. Transport operators could also benefit from increased demand. The analysis estimates rail and transport services will receive a further £1.8 billion as fans travel to pubs, screenings, and other football-related events.

Sports and recreation businesses are forecast to gain £3.1 billion, while employment services and creative industries may also see increased activity during the tournament. The projected boost comes after official figures showed the UK economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in April, highlighting the importance of consumer spending for many sectors.

Employers Face Productivity Concerns

While businesses in hospitality and leisure prepare for increased demand, employers may face a different challenge. Research commissioned by Allsopp's Brewery found that one in five Britons plans to pull a sickie after watching at least one World Cup match.

The survey suggests that nearly 6.9 million workers could take unplanned time off, potentially resulting in a £2.4 billion reduction in economic output. The impact could become more significant if England advances through the tournament. Researchers estimate that absences linked to England matches could cost up to £7.3 billion during the group stages and as much as £16.9 billion if the Three Lions reach the final.

Many matches are scheduled to take place late in the evening UK time because the tournament is being hosted across North America. The timing increases the likelihood of employees arriving late for work, taking time off or working reduced hours following matches.

Remote Working Adds Another Dimension

The growth of remote working may also influence how businesses experience the tournament. More than one-third of respondents in the Allsopp's survey said they planned to work from home rather than take annual leave. Separate research conducted by VoucherCodes found that 61 per cent of football fans would choose remote working if it allowed them to watch matches.

VoucherCodes estimated that post-match absences and lower productivity could result in the loss of 2.5 million working days, costing the economy up to £875 million. The survey also found that nearly half of workers aged between 25 and 34 would consider calling in sick because of a hangover following a late-night match.

Pubs Prepare for a Record Summer

For Britain's pub sector, the World Cup is expected to create a major commercial opportunity. Government licensing rules will allow many pubs to remain open into the early hours during England and Scotland matches. Industry groups expect the extended opening hours to increase customer spending throughout the tournament.

The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that if England reaches the final, an additional 55 million pints could be sold during the competition. Research from Opinium suggests football fans may spend an extra £600 million in pubs during the World Cup, with younger consumers expected to account for a significant share of that spending. Jamie Allsopp, re-founder of Allsopp's Brewery, said the tournament could provide an important boost for venues facing rising costs.

He said: 'While people pulling sickies to watch the World Cup and hungover staff working from home might not be great news for employers, the drive towards pubs has been sorely needed for the hospitality sector. This is going to be one of the biggest periods ever for pubs, and it comes at a crucial time when VAT has been choking the industry.'

Not Every Industry Will Benefit

The economic gains generated by the World Cup are unlikely to be shared equally across all sectors. Money.co.uk estimates that retail and wholesale businesses could experience a £6.3 billion decline in revenue as consumers shift spending away from traditional purchases and towards experiences, food, and drink. Broadcast and film businesses are also forecast to lose around £650 million as audiences focus their attention on football coverage.

A Mixed Economic Picture

The World Cup is expected to create opportunities for hospitality, leisure, and travel businesses while presenting challenges for employers managing staffing levels and productivity. Whether the tournament delivers its projected economic benefits may depend on the balance between increased consumer spending and losses linked to absenteeism and reduced workplace output. As England's campaign progresses, businesses across multiple sectors will be monitoring both the results on the pitch and their impact on economic activity.