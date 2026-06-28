Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will stay at a royal residence during their visit to the United Kingdom next month after accepting an invitation from King Charles III, marking the first time the couple have taken up the offer since stepping back from royal duties.

The visit will also be the family's first trip to Britain with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since 2022, according to CNN.

Harry and Meghan left royal life in 2020 and relocated to California, saying they wanted to build a financially independent future. Their departure was followed by years of public tensions with the Royal Family, fuelled by televised interviews and Harry's memoir, in which the couple cited media intrusion and racism within British institutions as factors behind their decision.

Their decision to stay at a royal residence has stirred speculations about whether relations are gradually improving, although neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes has characterised the visit as a formal reconciliation.

Harry and Meghan's Royal Residence Stay Signals a Shift

Harry, Meghan, and their children will divide their time between royal accommodation and private lodgings during the July visit. While palace sources had previously indicated the family was welcome to stay on the royal estate whenever they returned to Britain, this is understood to be the first occasion they have accepted the invitation.

The accommodation decision carries symbolic weight given the strained relationship that has defined the past six years.

Harry has made several solo visits to Britain since relocating to the United States, including attending the coronation of King Charles in 2023 and legal proceedings earlier this year. Meghan, however, has not returned to the UK since attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, and their children have remained away from Britain during that period.

The upcoming visit will therefore mark the first time the Sussex family has travelled to the UK together in four years, a notable development after repeated questions over whether Archie and Lilibet would return following concerns about security arrangements.

Those concerns have remained central to Harry's position. After losing taxpayer-funded police protection following his departure from royal duties, he told the BBC last year that he could not envision bringing his wife and children back to Britain under the existing arrangements.

The family's security plans have not been disclosed publicly. However, while staying at a royal residence, they would fall under the existing security measures provided at royal properties.

Harry and Meghan Visit Comes Amid Signs of Royal Reconciliation

The announcement follows several months of tentative contact between Harry and his father.

Last September, Harry privately met King Charles at Clarence House for the first time in 19 months while the monarch was undergoing cancer treatment. Sourced reported the pair have remained in contact since then, although Harry is still understood to be estranged from his brother, Prince William.

Even so, there is little evidence from the latest plans to suggest a full reconciliation is imminent. The visit appears centred primarily on Harry's charitable commitments rather than wider family engagements.

The Duke is expected to begin the trip in London with events linked to the Invictus Games, the international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel that he founded more than a decade ago. Meghan is expected to accompany him during those engagements before Harry travels to the Midlands for additional appearances connected to causes he supports.

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One of the visit's key purposes is to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham.

Archie and Lilibet are not expected to participate in public engagements, and details surrounding the family's private schedule are being withheld for safety purposes.

While accepting accommodation within the royal estate may be viewed as a meaningful gesture, it does not by itself confirm that long-standing divisions within the Royal Family have been resolved.

As with previous reports surrounding the Sussexes and the monarchy, much of the significance attached to the visit remains speculative until further details emerge.