Prince Harry has been accused of a 'highly calculated' public relations move after a Father's Day video shared from California showed son Archie wearing an England football shirt, just weeks before the duke's expected return to the UK in July.

The short clip, posted by Meghan Markle as part of a Father's Day tribute, featured Prince Harry at home with Archie and Princess Lilibet. The footage, filmed in the United States, showed Archie hugging his father while dressed in an England jersey. With the Sussex family tipped to visit Britain together for the first time in four years, some royal watchers and critics quickly suggested the choice of outfit was no accident.

According to a source familiar with the reaction, 'Some critics see the timing as highly calculated. Harry knows there will be enormous interest in his return to Britain, and people are reading all kinds of messages into that photograph.' The same source added that some observers believe putting Archie in an England shirt is being read as 'a subtle attempt to reconnect with the British public and generate goodwill before the visit.'

None of this has been confirmed by the Sussexes, and there is no proof the video was planned with UK public opinion in mind. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Critics Claim Prince Harry Is 'Using' Archie As A PR Tool

The news came after weeks of speculation about Prince Harry's next steps in repairing his relationship with the royal family, and whether a visit to Britain with Meghan and the children might soften attitudes on both sides of the Atlantic.

Another insider said critics believe Prince Harry has allowed his young son to be pulled into image management. 'The criticism is that Harry is allowing his son to become part of a public relations narrative,' the insider said, adding that detractors view the video as 'an obvious attempt to curry favour with England fans at a time when he is trying to rebuild bridges in Britain.'

In fairness, family home videos posted for Father's Day are not exactly rare on social media. Meghan's intention, at least on the surface, appeared straightforward. Alongside the footage she shared a short written message, calling Harry 'our one and only' and writing, 'They're so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father's Day to our one and only.' What was meant as a warm tribute ended up drowned out by the noise around that one football shirt.

The suggestion that Archie is being 'used' as part of a PR strategy plays into a familiar fault line around the Sussexes. Supporters argue that Harry and Meghan are simply sharing small, controlled glimpses of their private family life, something many public figures now do as a way of retaining some control over their narrative. Critics see the same material as curated and transactional, designed to sway public opinion at sensitive moments.

Prince Harry's UK Return And The Push To 'Reconnect'

The controversy over Archie's England shirt lands just as Prince Harry is due back in the country for a series of Invictus Games-related events scheduled between 6 and 10 July. The visit, which will focus on the international sporting competition he founded for wounded and injured service personnel, is already being framed as another chance, however slim, for some kind of thaw with King Charles.

For starters, reports have suggested there have been discussions about the monarch finally seeing Archie and Lilibet in person again. King Charles has not spent time with his California based grandchildren since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, a gap that has become a sort of grim shorthand for how fractured the family has become.

A palace aide, speaking to reporters, struck a more cautious, if hopeful, tone, saying, 'There is a genuine desire among some family members to move forward. Any opportunity for the King to spend time with his grandchildren would be viewed as significant given how little contact there has been in recent years.' That is as close to an official on-the-record nod as we are likely to get right now.

Several royal residences are understood to be under consideration as possible places for the Sussex family to stay if Meghan and the children do travel with Harry. No location has been confirmed, and Buckingham Palace has not issued formal details about any family meetings.

If all this sounds faintly familiar, it is because similar talk has floated around almost every time Harry returns to the UK, from coronations to funerals to charity events. Grand reconciliations have a habit of being talked up in advance then quietly shelved.

The relationship between Harry and Prince William, meanwhile, appears no closer to repair. Reports suggest the brothers have barely spoken since the late Queen's funeral, and there is no indication that any meeting between them is planned during Harry's upcoming visit. You do not need to be a body language expert to see how far apart they are.

Why An England Shirt Hits A Nerve

In case you missed it, Prince Harry's public standing in Britain has taken repeated hits in recent years, from the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey to his memoir Spare and the Netflix series that dissected his split from royal life. The idea that he could, even faintly, be trying to 'win back' England fans through a football shirt on his child is precisely the kind of thing that winds people up.

At the same time, it is also exactly the sort of detail social media loves to rip apart. England are in the middle of a major tournament, Harry is coming back to the UK, his popularity ratings are not what they once were, and suddenly Archie is in an England top in a glossy, timed-to-perfection Father's Day post. For some viewers it will always look a bit too neat, even if it is entirely innocent.

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So far, Harry and Meghan's team have not publicly addressed the criticism or explained why Archie was in the England strip. That silence leaves plenty of room for interpretation, which is how you end up with accusations of 'highly calculated' PR moves circulating online before the duke has even boarded a flight.

Whether a single shirt can genuinely shift public opinion is doubtful. What it does show, however, is how tightly every frame of the Sussexes' family life is now scrutinised for hidden messages, especially when there is a UK trip on the horizon and decades of unresolved stuff hanging around in the background.