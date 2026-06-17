Prince Harry is said to be increasingly anxious over plans for a reunion with King Charles in the UK this summer, with insiders claiming the Prince fears Prince William, Queen Camilla and senior courtiers are blocking a meeting that had once seemed all but guaranteed.

The news came after what had been billed, for months, as a slow but steady thaw between father and son. Harry's last encounter with the King was an afternoon tea in Britain eight months ago, a tightly timed 54‑minute visit that some royal watchers framed as the first step towards a broader reconciliation.

With Harry due back in the UK in July to mark the one‑year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham, the expectation in Montecito, and reportedly within parts of the palace, was that the pair would simply pick up the conversation where they had left off.

That is not how it looks from Harry's side now. According to one insider, the Duke of Sussex feels he is 'getting the run around' from the palace, as officials refuse to confirm even a basic window for a meeting.

'After all these months of discussing this visit as though it was guaranteed to be happening, the conversation has now drastically shifted and Harry is now getting the run around,' the source said.

'His [the King's] aides are refusing to nail down a date or send his schedule, they keep making excuses and Charles is backing them up so there isn't much for Harry to say. It's a total nightmare for Harry, he's devoted so much time and energy to building a bridge with his father and now it's all looking like it might have been for naught.'

Doubts Over Motives Cloud Prince Harry Reunion Hopes

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Branded 'Grifters And Fakes,' Slammed For 'Fake Royal Tour' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Branded 'Grifters And Fakes,' Slammed For 'Fake Royal Tour'

For context, royal commentator Paula Froelich has suggested that Charles's team began to reassess Harry's intentions after a 'friend' of the Prince briefed a British newspaper in March.

That friend claimed Harry 'would like an invite to Sandringham' and would 'love' to spend time with the family, but added that the Sussex children would not be brought back to the UK without 'an enhanced security package.'

Security has long been a live wire between Harry and the Palace, surfacing most publicly during his legal battle with the Home Office in 2023. Reviving it via an anonymous friend, rather than in private, appears to have been read within the royal household as a warning sign.

Further unease reportedly followed in April, when Harry and Meghan's use of their royal titles for commercial work was widely seen as cutting across understandings reached at the 2020 Sandringham Summit.

Meghan, 44, used her Duchess title while appearing at a paid women's wellness retreat in Melbourne. She then drew criticism when photos from a hospital visit to sick children were highlighted on the website of an AI fashion start‑up she has invested in.

None of this has been publicly linked to Charles's current caution, but behind the scenes it clearly matters. Those close to Harry say he has noticed the shift.

'Harry is still clinging to hope that things will get back on track but he is admitting that there have been a lot of red flags,' the insider said. They point to the lack of acknowledgement from the Palace on Harry and Meghan's wedding anniversary, and to Charles's recent trip to the US in April, which did not include any stop at the Sussexes' Montecito home.

'He did nothing but make excuses and Harry bought them all, which he's now questioning,' the source said. 'Harry keeps being told to sit tight and wait for confirmation, but every week that passes without anything being nailed down makes him more anxious. He hates not knowing. The ambiguity is driving him up the wall.'

Harry's Fear William And Camilla Are Thwarting King Charles Meeting

The emotional weight here is obvious. Both sides have, at different moments, hinted that the long‑term concern is less about protocol and more about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who turned seven and five respectively in the past fortnight.

Charles has been consistently portrayed as wanting to see more of his grandchildren, while Harry has said he wants them to feel that the UK is 'home' as much as the US.

A source quoted by royal writer Richard Eden previously said: 'The King hopes to see more of his son and spend time with his grandchildren. This will happen in Britain before long.' Harry, we are told, saw that pledge as a 'sort of consolation prize' for Charles not visiting them in California.

The sense now, on Harry's side of the Atlantic, is of a rug being pulled.

'It feels especially shocking for Harry to be getting the runaround like this after Charles said so many times that it would happen,' the insider said. 'He put off seeing them in America, which was terrible enough, but this was on the table as a sort of consolation prize and Harry was counting on that.'

Defenders of the King counter that his US schedule in April was packed, leaving little realistic space for a private detour to Montecito. Even so, Harry is said to be drawing his own conclusions from the fact that time can be carved out for official business but not for an hour with his son and grandchildren.

Behind that frustration sits a deeper suspicion that has never really gone away. After their short meeting in September, Harry's camp issued a sharply worded statement accusing unnamed palace 'sources' of trying to 'sabotage any reconciliation' by briefing against him. Reports at the time claimed Harry felt like 'a visitor' rather than family and that he had gifted Charles a photograph of Meghan.

Now, according to the latest round of briefings, Harry believes the same unnamed figures, the 'men in grey' of royal mythology, are again working alongside Prince William and Queen Camilla to keep him at arm's length.

'The King does have an exceptionally busy summer ahead and the line from his advisors has been that he's not yet in a position to make a plan, which Harry isn't buying for a second,' the insider said.

'He thinks that's absolute nonsense and just people messing with him and trying to put a spanner in the works as far as any reconciliation between him and his father is concerned.'

The same source went further, claiming Harry is 'convinced' that some of those around the King 'see him as this horrible traitor' and are 'actively working to undermine him.' William and Camilla are explicitly named in that camp, though there is no public confirmation from either of them, and no comment from Buckingham Palace.

What Harry does appear set on is returning to Britain this summer regardless of what emerges from the Palace diary. Whether Meghan and the children join him now seems to hinge on a single, awkward question: will the King find an hour, somewhere, for his younger son.

Nothing about that is settled, and, for now, everyone is operating in the fog of anonymous briefings and hurt feelings.