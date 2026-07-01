Prince Harry has allegedly questioned whether Prince William has the temperament to be king, according to a report published in the UK celebrity magazine Closer and picked up elsewhere on 29 and 30 June 2026. The claims, which remain unverified, sit inside the long-running feud between the brothers and add another layer to the increasingly brittle picture of royal relations.

Prince Harry's Alleged View Of William

For context, Harry and William's relationship has been publicly strained for years, with the rupture deepening after Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and later aired grievances in his memoir Spare. Recent reporting has continued to suggest that any reconciliation remains elusive, even as Harry's ties with King Charles are said to have improved in some circles.

According to a source quoted by Closer, Harry is said to believe that 'people do not know the real William' and that the Prince of Wales would struggle with the demands of the crown.

The same source claimed Harry sees his older brother as 'touchy' and quick to lose his temper, and that he has long doubted whether William has the emotional control required of a monarch. Those are serious claims, but they are still just that, claims.

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There is, crucially, no public comment from either brother on this latest report, so everything must be taken like a grain of salt.

And in this case, the only hard fact is the continued distance between the brothers.

Why The William And Harry Rift Still Matters

The news came after several weeks of renewed royal chatter about the Sussexes and the Waleses, including fresh speculation over whether Harry might meet William during a future UK visit. But the basic outline has barely moved. The brothers remain estranged, the trust is still badly damaged, and every new anonymous briefing only seems to make the whole affair more poisonous.

Harry has previously spoken publicly about family tensions, most notably in Spare and in interviews that left little doubt about how badly the relationship has frayed. William, meanwhile, has stayed quiet in public, which in royal terms can sometimes say more than a speech ever could. Silence is a useful shield, but it also leaves a vacuum, and everyone from commentators to tabloid insiders rushes to fill it.

The Closer report also fits a familiar narrative about the brothers. Harry is portrayed as the blunt outsider, William as the disciplined heir who allegedly dislikes losing control. That contrast has been part of the royal story for years, and it is exactly why these stories keep landing. People are not really just reading about one alleged comment, they are reading for clues about what kind of king William might become, and what Harry still thinks of him.

Still, there is a line between interpretation and invention, and this story sits uncomfortably close to the second. Nothing in the report changes the basic facts of the royal split, but it does show how alive the feud remains in the public imagination. It is a reminder, too, that when a family dispute is this famous, every rumour turns into currency.

Royal Spin And Public Curiosity

The latest claims also arrived against a broader backdrop of royal source culture, where unnamed insiders, supposed friends and palace-adjacent voices continue to shape the public conversation around the monarchy.

Some reports have suggested William is already asserting himself more forcefully, while others argue he is trying to protect the institution from further chaos. The problem is that anonymous sourcing can be useful, but it can also be flimsy stuff.

What can be confirmed is limited. Harry and William remain apart, neither has addressed this specific allegation, and the latest account has not been independently verified.

For now, the story says less about the future king than it does about the fascination surrounding him. Every time William's name comes up, so does the old argument about temperament, power and the kind of monarch he would be.

And every time Harry is brought into that conversation, the feud starts humming again, even when nobody involved has said a word. That, more than anything, is why this one keeps travelling.