Prince Harry's UK family visit is hanging in the balance after a reported setback over security left the Duke of Sussex fearing his children may lose another chance to see King Charles.

Harry and Meghan Markle had hoped to bring Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, to Britain for the first time as a family in four years. The planned trip was expected to coincide with engagements marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, but for Harry, the visit carried far greater personal significance.

It would also have allowed Archie and Lilibet to reunite with their grandfather, who has not seen them in person since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

According to a source close to Harry, that long-awaited reunion is now in serious doubt.

'The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane,' the source said.

Prince Harry and family’s UK visit ‘pulled from under their feet at 11th hour’ https://t.co/J63I26e6qb — #TheRebelDemocrat (@ejnyamogo) June 28, 2026

Family Plans Thrown Into Uncertainty

The uncertainty follows what sources described as a refusal of Harry's latest request for police protection outside royal residences, a decision that reportedly arrived as preparations for the visit were already under way.

The source said Harry was 'distraught' and is now exploring every available option to make the journey possible without compromising his family's safety.

'Their plans to see family, friends and visit various charitable causes close to the duke's heart have been pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour,' the source said.

The source added that Harry remains determined to protect his children from intense media attention, saying he 'won't put his children through that.'

If the trip does not go ahead, King Charles could once again miss the opportunity to spend time with his youngest grandchildren, extending a separation that has already lasted more than three years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming visit to the United Kingdom has been hit with uncertainty after several reports have suggested some speed bumps in their plans.https://t.co/a20PrmlP8t — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 29, 2026

Harry's Long-Running Security Dispute

The latest development is the newest chapter in Prince Harry's ongoing battle over security arrangements in Britain.

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After stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California with Meghan, Harry lost his automatic entitlement to publicly funded police protection while visiting the UK.

He has repeatedly argued that private security cannot replace specialist police protection, particularly because private teams do not have the same legal powers or access to intelligence available to UK police.

Last year, Harry lost a legal challenge against the Home Office after arguing it was unsafe to bring his family to Britain without official police protection.

According to reports, he later received a fresh risk assessment and had been awaiting a final decision from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as RAVEC. The independent committee, whose members include representatives from the Royal Household, the Home Office, the Cabinet Office and the Metropolitan Police, decides security arrangements for members of the Royal Family and other high-profile figures.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood does not take part in individual RAVEC decisions.

Responding to the latest reports, a government spokesperson said: 'The UK government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our longstanding policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security.'

Signs Of Progress With King Charles

The uncertainty comes just as there have been tentative signs that relations between King Charles and Prince Harry may be improving.

The pair met privately at Clarence House in London last September, their first face-to-face meeting since February 2024. The meeting was widely viewed as an early step towards repairing a relationship that deteriorated after Harry's memoir, Spare, and a series of televised interviews.

A Los Angeles-based business associate of Harry and Meghan also told The Telegraph there had been a 'warming of the frost' between father and son.

Whether that progress continues may now depend on whether Harry can find a way to bring his family to Britain safely.

For now, the Prince Harry UK family visit remains uncertain. Unless a solution is found, the security dispute could once again prevent a royal family reunion that Harry had hoped would allow Archie and Lilibet to reconnect with King Charles after years apart.