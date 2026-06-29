Prince Harry is reportedly reconsidering a family trip to Britain after the UK government allegedly refused police protection days before the visit, leaving the Duke of Sussex 'distraught' and worried his children may not meet King Charles. The claim, centres on the Sussexes' planned summer return to the UK and the security arrangements around it.

Security Row Leaves Trip In Question

Harry and Meghan had been preparing for a rare family visit to Britain, with the duke expected to appear at events linked to the run-up to the Invictus Games in Birmingham, while Meghan and the couple's children were also said to be expected to travel with him. The latest reporting says that plan is now under pressure after a request for taxpayer-funded police protection was refused, prompting Harry to review whether the family can make the journey at all.

Harry is particularly concerned that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may not see the King during the trip, despite what sources described as hopes of a family reunion. One source told the newspaper that the duke had been left 'distraught' by the decision and was looking at every option to keep Meghan and the children safe if the visit goes ahead.

The line is stark, and so is the timing, with the alleged refusal landing only days before the family was due to travel.

A separate report said a government spokesperson described the UK's protective security system as 'rigorous and proportionate,' adding that details are not normally disclosed because doing so could compromise security. That is the official line, and Harry's team has long argued that his family faces risks that ordinary visitors do not. Whether Whitehall agrees is another matter entirely.

Read more 'Deeply Betrayed': Prince William Refuses to See Harry During Shock UK Family Return 'Deeply Betrayed': Prince William Refuses to See Harry During Shock UK Family Return

Dispute Has Been Running For Years

Harry lost a legal battle last year over automatic police protection in the UK, a decision that followed the downgrade of his security when he stepped back from royal duties in 2020. In his BBC interview after that ruling, Harry said, 'I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,' before going on to call for reconciliation with his family.

Harry said he wanted his children to feel at home in Britain and made clear that security was central to whether that could happen. He also said the issue affected him 'every single day,' which, frankly, is not the sort of language people use when the matter is merely bureaucratic fuss.

The same security row has echoed through courtrooms and headlines for years. The Court of Appeal rejected his challenge in 2025, with judges upholding the government's position that his protection should be decided on an individual basis rather than granted automatically. Harry's team had argued he was treated unfairly, but the courts did not accept that the decision was unlawful.

Prince Harry Security And The Royal Family

The family angle is what makes this latest report bite. Harry had been hoping that the visit would allow his children to meet King Charles, whom they have not seen in person for years. Another report said the King is keen to see Archie and Lilibet again, though sources stressed he is not involved in security decisions.

Reports have suggested that Prince William is not enthusiastic about the Sussexes' return, with one royal commentator saying he felt 'deeply betrayed.' Others have framed the trip as a chance to rebuild family ties, or a calculated move to keep the Sussex brand visible. Pick your poison, really, because the whole business has that slightly mad quality that only royal disputes can manage.

What happens next is still unclear. Harry is said to be reassessing the trip and exploring alternative options, but sources close to him warn that he is unlikely to bring Meghan and the children if he cannot be sure they will not be hounded by photographers from the moment they land. For now, the planned visit sits in limbo, with the family's travel, the King's hopes and the government's refusal all pulling in different directions.