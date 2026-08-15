Brushing your teeth is something most people do every day without giving it much thought. It's a habit formed in childhood, but dentists say many adults are still getting the basics wrong, potentially damaging their teeth instead of protecting them.

According to Dr Sam Jethwa, a dentist and former president of the British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, one of the most common mistakes is brushing too aggressively.

'One of the most common brushing mistakes I see in clinic is patients brushing too aggressively,' he told Newsweek.

Many people assume pressing harder removes more plaque or whitens teeth more effectively. In reality, Dr Jethwa says excessive force can gradually wear away tooth enamel, contribute to gum recession and increase tooth sensitivity. Because enamel cannot regenerate once it is lost, protecting it should be a priority.

Gentle Brushing Works Better

Despite the growing popularity of electric toothbrushes, manual brushes remain the most common choice.

A 2025 YouGov survey found that 64% of Americans regularly use a manual toothbrush, while 23% use an electric model. Disposable electric and ultrasonic toothbrushes each accounted for around 4% of users.

Dr Jethwa says many people also choose medium or hard-bristled toothbrushes because they believe firmer bristles clean more effectively. However, harder bristles can increase wear on both teeth and gums over time.

Instead, he recommends using a soft-bristled toothbrush and brushing with small, gentle circular motions rather than vigorous back-and-forth scrubbing.

'Good brushing is not about force; it's about consistency, technique and timing,' he said.

Timing Matters Too

How and when you brush are equally important.

After consuming acidic foods or drinks, such as fruit juice, fizzy drinks, coffee or apple cider vinegar, tooth enamel temporarily softens. Brushing immediately afterwards can wear away the weakened surface.

Dr Jethwa recommends waiting around 30 minutes before brushing. During that time, saliva helps neutralise acids and allows enamel to begin hardening again. He also advises rinsing the mouth with water after consuming acidic drinks to reduce the amount of acid left on the teeth.

According to Dr Jethwa, small adjustments, such as brushing more gently, choosing a soft-bristled toothbrush and waiting after acidic meals, can significantly reduce enamel wear over time.

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Reddit Stories Show How Quickly Dental Problems Can Escalate

Dentists often witness the long-term consequences of poor oral hygiene, and a widely shared Reddit discussion offers a sobering look at some of the most memorable cases they've encountered. While the stories are anecdotal rather than scientific evidence, they illustrate how untreated dental problems can become severe.

One dentist recalled treating a preteen whose teeth had deteriorated so badly that they reportedly had to be removed and replaced with dentures. The commenter described the child's teeth as being severely decayed and urged: 'Brush your teeth, kids.'

Another Reddit user shared a story told by their aunt, a dentist, about a three-year-old whose baby teeth had to be extracted after they had turned black and were rotting. According to the post, the child's mother said he refused to drink anything except cola.

Another dental professional recalled treating a 19-year-old whose teeth had been extensively damaged by methamphetamine use. The commenter said nearly every tooth had decayed, while others noted that poor oral hygiene, dry mouth and diet can all contribute to the severe dental deterioration commonly associated with the drug.

Although these represent extreme cases, they highlight how neglecting oral health over time can lead to irreversible damage.

Small Changes Can Protect Your Smile

Good oral health does not require expensive treatments or complicated routines.

Using a soft-bristled toothbrush, brushing gently for two minutes twice a day, waiting before brushing after acidic foods or drinks, flossing regularly and attending routine dental check-ups can all help protect teeth for years to come.

Brushing your teeth takes only a few minutes each day, but dentists say the right technique can make the difference between preserving a healthy smile and causing irreversible damage over time.