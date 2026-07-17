Most celebrities receive flowers, artwork or handwritten letters from devoted fans. Kesha, however, has spent years receiving something far more unusual through the post. The singer has revealed that she has collected more than 1,000 human teeth from fans, transforming many of them into jewellery while admitting the bizarre hobby also serves another purpose, saying it 'kind of freaks out straight men'.

Kesha Explains How Her Tooth Collection Began

The surprising confession came during an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast with hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, where the conversation unexpectedly turned to narwhals and their famous tusks.

That prompted Kesha to casually reveal, 'Do you know I collect teeth? I do.'

She explained that the unusual hobby started after she became fascinated by the connection she shared with her fans.

'The teeth started when I became obsessed with my fans and then someone was like, "My child lost their teeth," and I was like, "Can I have them?"'

She continued by explaining exactly why she wanted the keepsake.

'"Can I have them because I want to make jewellery out of it?"'

One small gift quickly became something much bigger.

'I made a necklace, an earring and then a belt and then a crown,' she said, before laughing and adding, 'Oh, the crown is wild.'

The singer revealed that what began with one child's baby teeth gradually turned into a collection that continued to grow as more fans mailed her their own keepsakes.

The Jewellery Soon Became A Collection Around Her Home

After creating several unusual accessories, Kesha admitted she eventually stopped turning every tooth into wearable art.Instead, she found another place for them.

'I just started putting them all over my home. In little jars,' she laughed during the podcast.

She also encouraged people not to throw away children's baby teeth after they naturally fall out.

'People flush them down the toilet. Where are they going? Give them to me.'

The singer then made it clear she was completely serious.

'Can I actually have them? It's not a drill, not a joke. I am a pop star and I need your teeth.'

Her collection has now grown to well over 1,000 human teeth, according to previous interviews, making it one of the more unusual celebrity collections in recent memory.

She Says The Hobby Also Helps Freak Out Straight Men

While many listeners were left wondering why she continues collecting teeth long after making her jewellery, Kesha admitted there is another reason she enjoys the hobby.

'Then I just started collecting them because it kind of freaks out straight men,' she confessed.

Kesha has long embraced unconventional fashion, artwork and self expression throughout her career, so the revelation fits with the bold image she has cultivated since breaking into the music industry.

Her collection has become more than a quirky talking point. It has also become part of her personal style, with necklaces, earrings, belts and crowns all crafted using the donated teeth.

Although her comments about shocking people generated headlines, Kesha has previously explained that the collection carries emotional value as well.

'It just reminds me when I have a little piece of the people I love.'

The confession offers another glimpse into the singer's unconventional personality, which has often become almost as talked about as her music.